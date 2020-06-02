2020 Thermaltake Expo June Day 1 Highlights

Today, Thermaltake started the 2020 Thermaltake Expo June, an online exhibit of the brands new and existing products. This online exhibit was announced earlier in replacement of the would-be COMPUTEX 2020 exhibit attendance given the disruption caused by the Coronavirus pandemic. Hence, Thermaltake went on and opted for a virtual exhibit via its social media channels Facebook and YouTube. The first day of the 2020 Thermaltake Expo June ran for more than two hours. Lets recap Thermaltakes Day 1 exhibit below.
New Product HighlightsThermaltake Core P8 TG
A bigger version of the Core P5 TG. It can be transformed into an open-frame chassis.
Thermaltake DistroCase 350P
Features a giant distribution plate with a D5 pump which can hold up to 1 litre of coolant.
Thermaltake AH T200
The Thermaltake AH T200 is a smaller version of the Thermaltake AH T600 and sports the same open-frame design. Supports up to micro-ATX motherboards.
Thermaltake Tower 100/100 Snow
A mini-ITX version of the Thermaltake Tower 900.
Watch the full 2020 Thermaltake Expo June Day 1 exhibit below:
YouTube Timeline:
Introductory from Kenny Lin Thermaltake Chairman and CEO
Overview of new products
New cases
New power supply units
New cooling products
New custom liquid cooling products
New memory products
New peripherals
For more details on the next live stream schedule, visit expo2020.thermaltake.com