2020 Thermaltake Expo June Virtual Exhibition Announced

With COMPUTEX 2020 being jeopardised by COVID-19, exhibitors are opting for virtual options like NVIDIAs GTC Digital. Thermaltake will be holding its first virtual exhibition dubbed the 2020 Thermaltake Expo June from June 2 to June 4. The 2020 Thermaltake Expo June is Thermaltakes first revolutionary virtual exhibition that allows attendees to safely e-visit from the comfort of their homes. During the exhibition period, Thermaltake will present new product launches each day via live stream broadcasts on the Thermaltake Facebook Page and Thermaltake Global YouTube Channel. Besides attractive rich content, our global audience can join our scheduled virtual exhibit tours and participate in our live giveaways.
The annual marketing idea Game with Your TT MOD encourages users to design their own liquid cooling gaming system, battle station, or casemod with Thermaltakes comprehensive line of chassis, cooler, memory, gaming gear, gaming furniture, and accessories. Users can also download the ARTT app to learn about our products through augmented reality technology.
ScheduleOpening Ceremony (Taipei, Taiwan Standard Time GMT +8)
Date: June 2nd, 2020
Session 1: 9:30am 10:00am
Session 2: 1:30pm 2:00pm
Exhibition
June 2nd: New Product Launch
June 3rd: New Product Launch
June 4th: New Product Launch
Live Stream Platforms
Thermaltake Facebook Page
Thermaltake Global YouTube Channel
Further information on the 2020 Thermaltake Expo June is available on our dedicated website: expo2020.thermaltake.com
New Product Highlights
Chassis
- Core P8 Tempered Glass Full Tower Chassis
- AH T300 Micro Chassis
- DistroCase 350P Distro Plate Chassis
- V150 TG Micro Chassis
- T21 TG Mid Tower Chassis
- T22 TG Mid Tower Chassis
- T23 TG RGB Mid Tower Chassis
- T24 TG RGB Mid Tower Chassis
Power Supply
- Toughpower PF1 650W / 750W / 850W Platinum Power Supply
- Toughpower SFX 450W / 550W / 650W Gold Power Supply
- Toughpower TF1 1550W Titanium Power Supply
- ToughPower GF2 ARGB 650W / 750W / 850W Gold Power Supply
- Smart BM2 450W / 550W / 650W / 750W Bronze Power Supply
Cooler
- Riing Quad 12/14 RGB Radiator Fan Series, Riing Trio 12/14 RGB Radiator Fan, Riing Trio 20 LED RGB Case Fan, Floe DX RGB All in One Liquid Cooler: supported by the NeonMaker Light Editing Software
- TH 120 / 240 / 360 All in One Liquid Cooler
- TOUGHFAN 12 High Static Pressure Fan
- Pacific W7 Plus Water Block / MX 1 Plus Water Block/ PR32-D5 Plus Water Pump
- Contac 12 EVO Air Liquid Cooler
- Thermal grease TG50
- Thermal grease TG30
Memory
- TOUGHRAM RGB Memory 4600MHz (2x8G)
- TOUGHRAM RGB Memory 3200MH4000MHz 32G (2x16G)
- TOUGHRAM RGB Memory 3200MH3600MHz 64G (2x32G)
- TOUGHRAM RC Memory 4400/4000/3600/3200MHz (2x8G)
- Floe RC Memory and CPU AIO Liquid Cooler
Gaming Gear
- Argent K5 RGB Gaming Keyboard, Argent M5 RGB / M5 Wireless RGB Gaming Mice, Argent H5 Stereo / Argent H5 Surround RGB / Argent H5 RGB Wireless Gaming Headset, Argent MB1 RGB Mouse Bungee, Argent MP1 RGB Mouse Pad and Argent HS1 RGB Headset Stand
- Isurus Pro V2 In-ear Bud
- M900 XXL RGB Mouse Pad
- CyberChair E500 / CyberChair E500 White Edition Gaming Chair
- TOUGHDESK 300 RGB Gaming Desk
- TOUGHDESK 500L RGB Gaming Desk
