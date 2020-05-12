2020 Thermaltake Expo June Virtual Exhibition Announced

Schedule

New Product Highlights

Chassis

- Core P8 Tempered Glass Full Tower Chassis

- AH T300 Micro Chassis

- DistroCase 350P Distro Plate Chassis

- V150 TG Micro Chassis

- T21 TG Mid Tower Chassis

- T22 TG Mid Tower Chassis

- T23 TG RGB Mid Tower Chassis

- T24 TG RGB Mid Tower Chassis

Power Supply

- Toughpower PF1 650W / 750W / 850W Platinum Power Supply

- Toughpower SFX 450W / 550W / 650W Gold Power Supply

- Toughpower TF1 1550W Titanium Power Supply

- ToughPower GF2 ARGB 650W / 750W / 850W Gold Power Supply

- Smart BM2 450W / 550W / 650W / 750W Bronze Power Supply

Cooler

- Riing Quad 12/14 RGB Radiator Fan Series, Riing Trio 12/14 RGB Radiator Fan, Riing Trio 20 LED RGB Case Fan, Floe DX RGB All in One Liquid Cooler: supported by the NeonMaker Light Editing Software

- TH 120 / 240 / 360 All in One Liquid Cooler

- TOUGHFAN 12 High Static Pressure Fan

- Pacific W7 Plus Water Block / MX 1 Plus Water Block/ PR32-D5 Plus Water Pump

- Contac 12 EVO Air Liquid Cooler

- Thermal grease TG50

- Thermal grease TG30

Memory

- TOUGHRAM RGB Memory 4600MHz (2x8G)

- TOUGHRAM RGB Memory 3200MH4000MHz 32G (2x16G)

- TOUGHRAM RGB Memory 3200MH3600MHz 64G (2x32G)

- TOUGHRAM RC Memory 4400/4000/3600/3200MHz (2x8G)

- Floe RC Memory and CPU AIO Liquid Cooler

Gaming Gear

- Argent K5 RGB Gaming Keyboard, Argent M5 RGB / M5 Wireless RGB Gaming Mice, Argent H5 Stereo / Argent H5 Surround RGB / Argent H5 RGB Wireless Gaming Headset, Argent MB1 RGB Mouse Bungee, Argent MP1 RGB Mouse Pad and Argent HS1 RGB Headset Stand

- Isurus Pro V2 In-ear Bud

- M900 XXL RGB Mouse Pad

- CyberChair E500 / CyberChair E500  White Edition Gaming Chair

- TOUGHDESK 300 RGB Gaming Desk

- TOUGHDESK 500L RGB Gaming Desk