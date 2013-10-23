24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual 2020 Racing This June 13 and 14

Several motorsports have been bringing postponed racing events online by launching its virtual counterpart with the help of racing simulators. Formula 1, for example, has been running its own Virtual GP Series which is played with some of the current F1 drivers along with top-notch racing sim drivers. The latest motorsport to join esports is the 24 Hours of Le Mans.
The 88th 24 Hours of Le Mans was initially scheduled for June 13-14 but was postponed to September 19-20. However, a virtual version of the worlds greatest endurance race will happen on the original schedule which will be joined by 50 teams comprising of 200 drivers. Professional race drivers including Fernando Alonso, Lando Norris, Juan Pablo Montoya, Felipe Massa, Max Verstappen, Jenson Button, Simon Pagenaud, and others will be racing with the worlds top professional sim racers. The virtual race will run a single 24-hour race using rFactor 2.
Race Schedule24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual 2020 will start on Saturday 13th at 3:00 pm and finish on Sunday 14th at 3:00 pm (Paris time)
Learn more about the 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual 2020 at https://24virtual.lemansesports.com/