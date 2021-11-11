3DMark Augmented With Ancillary Storage Benchmark

- Test your SSD with a benchmark designed for gamers.

's ubiquitous benchmarking utilityis receiving yet another component this week, adding to its impressive array of graphics performance assessment tools. Indeed, 3DMark is broadening its scope by rolling out the Storage Benchmarking DLC, a new optional addon for 3DMark Advanced Edition.- which is available to buy direct or through Steam - is a dedicated component test that measures the gaming performance of your SSD or other storage hardware. It tests against practical examples of realistic workloads such as game loading and video stream recording, helping to guide purchasers on their journey towards a more well-rounded system for their needs.Features include:Benchmarks such as these are likely to become more valuable once PC gaming begins to leverage the potential of DirectStorage , a new API that's part of Microsoft's DirectX family that aims to make the IO pipeline between NVMe storage and GPU more efficient. DirectStorage is a core part of Windows 11, and a variant will also be available for Windows 10.3DMark's Storage Benchmark DLC is currently priced at £2.09/$2.99 on Steam and requires 3DMark's base version as a prerequisite. For more information visit the product page