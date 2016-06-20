3DMark New CPU Benchmarking Added: 3DMark CPU Profile

UL Benchmarks expanded 3DMark and added CPU benchmarking under the new 3DMark CPU Profile feature. The new CPU benchmarking feature shows how CPU performance scales with the number of cores and threads. The new CPU Profile benchmark tests are available now in 3DMark Advanced Edition and 3DMark Professional Edition.
3DMark CPU Profile: CPU benchmarks for modern processors
The new 3DMark CPU Profile introduces a new approach to CPU benchmarking wherein it uses performance scales and changes with the number of CPU cores and threads used instead of using a linear scoring method. The benchmark uses six tests to help users benchmark and compare CPU performance for a range of threading levels. Like the other 3DMark benchmarks, 3DMark CPU Profile also allows you to compare results with other results from the same CPU model. For overclockers, the 3DMark CPU Profile shows the overclocking potential of your CPU and provides more ways to track and measure the gains from overclocking.
3DMark CPU Profile Six Tests
- Max Threads: Uses all available threads
- 16 Threads: Uses intensive tasks intended for 16-threaded CPUs such as content creation and rendering
- 8 Threads: Uses modern DirectX 12 games to simulate multithreaded performance in gaming
- 4 Threads and 2 Threads: Uses older DirectX 9 games
- 1 Thread: Fundamental measure of processors performance
Availability
The 3DMark CPU Profile is available now as a free update for 3DMark Advanced Edition. Available as a free update for 3DMark Professional Edition customers with a valid annual license. Learn more about the new 3DMark CPU Profile benchmark feature at UL Benchmarks