3Dmark Now Includes DirectX Raytracing Feature Test

UL Benchmarks releases a new 3DMark feature test that measures pure ray-tracing performance. The 3DMark DirectX Raytracing feature test allows users to compare the performance of dedicated ray-tracing hardware in the latest NVIDIA GeForce and AMD Radeon graphics cards.
3DMark DirectX Raytracing Feature TestReal-time ray tracing is incredibly demanding. The latest graphics cards have dedicated hardware thats optimized for ray-tracing operations. Despite the advances in GPU performance, the demands are still too high for a game to rely on ray tracing alone. Thats why games use ray tracing to complement traditional rendering techniques.
The 3DMark DirectX Raytracing feature test is designed to make ray-tracing performance the limiting factor. Instead of relying on traditional rendering, the whole scene is ray-traced and drawn in one pass. The result of the test depends entirely on ray-tracing performance, which means you can measure and compare the performance of dedicated ray-tracing hardware in the latest graphics cards. Compared with traditional rendering, ray tracing can more accurately model how light interacts with the aperture of a camera.
In this feature test, camera rays are traced across the field of view with small random offsets to simulate a depth of field effect. The frame rate is determined by the time taken to trace and shade a set number of samples for each pixel, combine the results with previous samples, and present the output on the screen. You can change the sample count to see how it affects performance and visual quality. The rendering resolution is 2560 × 1440.
Interactive Mode
The 3DMark DirectX Raytracing feature test also includes an interactive mode that allows you to move freely around the scene and take screenshots. Users can control the focus point and aperture of the camera to explore different ray-tracing effects.
Availability
The 3DMark DirectX Raytracing feature test is now available as a free update for 3DMark Advanced Edition and Professional Edition users. 3DMark Advanced Edition owners who purchased 3DMark before January 8, 2019, will need to upgrade to unlock the latest ray-tracing tests. Learn more about 3DMark at https://benchmarks.ul.com/3dmark
Source: UL Benchmarks