8BitDo Launches Ultimate 2 Wireless Controller Honkai: Star Rail Evernight Edition

8BitDo has officially launched the Ultimate 2 Wireless Controller Honkai: Star Rail Evernight Edition, a special collectors bundle created in collaboration with HoYoverses space fantasy RPG. This release celebrates the mysterious aura of the Mysterious Foreign Guest Evernight, blending premium hardware with exclusive themed collectibles.



The Evernight Edition comes as a full collectors package designed for Honkai: Star Rail fans and Trailblazers:
 Ultimate 2 Wireless Controller in Evernight theme
 4 joystick caps for customization
 A matching travel case
 Glitter coaster
 Set of temporary tattoo stickers
 Collectors packaging

Key Features

Refined Tactile D-Pad
Recalibrated D-pad and bumpers deliver a smooth yet clicky responselight, tactile, and precise.

Extra Fast Bumpers for Quick Reactions
Remappable R4 and L4 bumpers provide personalized configurations for faster in-game reactions, with no software required.

8BitDo 8Speed Wireless Technology
Developed over 10 years, 8Speed ensures a rock-solid 2.4G connection with ultra-low latency as low as 1ms.* With strong anti-interference, a 10m range, and exceptional energy efficiency, it delivers seamless, long-lasting gameplay.

Precise and Low-Latency Input
A 1000Hz polling rate on both wired and 2.4G connections guarantees ultra-responsive, precise controls.

Integrated Charging Dock
A built-in charging dock keeps the controller powered and ready, automatically reconnecting when removed.

TMR Joysticks
The first 8BitDo controller to feature TMR joysticks, offering greater precision, higher sensitivity, and superior durabilityall while consuming less power.

Hall Effect Triggers with Mode Switching
Switch effortlessly between linear Hall Effect triggers and tactile non-linear triggers to suit different playstyles.

Interactive RGB Fire Ring
Dynamic light-tracing effects enhance the gaming experience with immersive visual feedback.

Customizable 6-Axis Motion Control
Enjoy enhanced motion input for FPS and motion-supported titles, customizable via 8BitDo Ultimate Software.

Pricing and Availability
The 8BitDo Ultimate 2 Wireless Controller Honkai: Star Rail Evernight Edition is now available for $69.99 on Amazon and 8BitDo eShop.


