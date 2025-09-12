8BitDo Launches Ultimate 2 Wireless Controller Honkai: Star Rail Evernight Edition

8BitDo has officially launched the Ultimate 2 Wireless Controller Honkai: Star Rail Evernight Edition, a special collectors bundle created in collaboration with HoYoverses space fantasy RPG. This release celebrates the mysterious aura of the Mysterious Foreign Guest Evernight, blending premium hardware with exclusive themed collectibles.
The Evernight Edition comes as a full collectors package designed for Honkai: Star Rail fans and Trailblazers:
Ultimate 2 Wireless Controller in Evernight theme
4 joystick caps for customization
A matching travel case
Glitter coaster
Set of temporary tattoo stickers
Collectors packaging
Key FeaturesRefined Tactile D-Pad
Recalibrated D-pad and bumpers deliver a smooth yet clicky responselight, tactile, and precise.
Extra Fast Bumpers for Quick Reactions
Remappable R4 and L4 bumpers provide personalized configurations for faster in-game reactions, with no software required.
8BitDo 8Speed Wireless Technology
Developed over 10 years, 8Speed ensures a rock-solid 2.4G connection with ultra-low latency as low as 1ms.* With strong anti-interference, a 10m range, and exceptional energy efficiency, it delivers seamless, long-lasting gameplay.
Precise and Low-Latency Input
A 1000Hz polling rate on both wired and 2.4G connections guarantees ultra-responsive, precise controls.
Integrated Charging Dock
A built-in charging dock keeps the controller powered and ready, automatically reconnecting when removed.
TMR Joysticks
The first 8BitDo controller to feature TMR joysticks, offering greater precision, higher sensitivity, and superior durabilityall while consuming less power.
Hall Effect Triggers with Mode Switching
Switch effortlessly between linear Hall Effect triggers and tactile non-linear triggers to suit different playstyles.
Interactive RGB Fire Ring
Dynamic light-tracing effects enhance the gaming experience with immersive visual feedback.
Customizable 6-Axis Motion Control
Enjoy enhanced motion input for FPS and motion-supported titles, customizable via 8BitDo Ultimate Software.
Pricing and Availability
The 8BitDo Ultimate 2 Wireless Controller Honkai: Star Rail Evernight Edition is now available for $69.99 on Amazon and 8BitDo eShop.