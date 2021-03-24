8Pack's latest creation, the FRAME R8, is now available at Overclockers UK. The FRAME R8 is designed in collaboration with Creative Solutions. It is 8Packs first all-AMD custom build PC that can be mounted in a wall. The 8Pack FRAME R8 sports an AMD Ryzen 9 5900X processor, professionally overclocked to 4.7GHz, and an AMD Radeon 6800 XT graphics card overclocked to 2650MHz. Given its all-AMD components, the FRAME R8 features the AMD Red colour scheme from the Mayhem Fluid coolant to the custom-braided cables.
The Frame R8 includes 8Pack's own 32GB 3600MHz Dark Pro Memory, which uses premium Samsung B-dies and offers aggressive latencies thanks to custom tuning for maximum performance. Users can expect the same quality when it comes to storage in the form of two 1TB Samsung 980 PRO NVMe Drives. This means ultra-quick access times and minimal loading times.
The Frame R8 uses custom EK Water blocks are a core feature as well as Mayhems Fluids proprietary blended coolant. CSFG created custom distroplates purpose-built for the Frame R8. Plus an Aquaero 6 LT Fan Controller by Aqua Computer has been fitted, which gives users real-time insights on thermal status.
Specifications
CPU: AMD Ryzen 5900X CPU, 12 cores, overclocked to 4.7GHz
GPU: AMD Radeon 6800XT, overclocked to 2650MHz
Operating System: Windows 10 Pro
Motherboard: ASUS ROG Crosshair VIII Dark Hero
Memory: 32GB 3600MHz 8Pack Team Group Dark Pro
Storage: 2x 1TB SAMSUNG 980 PRO NVME DRIVE
Case: Creative Solutions For Gamers: The Crow
Waterblock: Custom EK Watercooling
Water coolant: Mayhems Fluid
Fan Controller: Aquaero by Aqua Computer
PSU: ASUS 850W PSU with custom braided cables
Transport case: Custom Flight Case
Pricing
The 8Pack FRAME R8 Ultimate Wall Mounted Gaming PC starts at £8,499.95, now available at Overclockers UK.