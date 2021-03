Specifications

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5900X CPU, 12 cores, overclocked to 4.7GHz

GPU: AMD Radeon 6800XT, overclocked to 2650MHz

Operating System: Windows 10 Pro

Motherboard:

Memory: 32GB 3600MHz 8Pack Team Group Dark Pro

Storage: 2x 1TB SAMSUNG 980 PRO NVME DRIVE

Case: Creative Solutions For Gamers: The Crow

Waterblock: Custom EK Watercooling

Water coolant: Mayhems Fluid

Fan Controller: Aquaero by Aqua Computer

PSU: ASUS 850W PSU with custom braided cables

The Frame R8 includes 8Pack's own 32GB 3600MHz Dark Pro Memory, which uses premium Samsung B-dies and offers aggressive latencies thanks to custom tuning for maximum performance. Users can expect the same quality when it comes to storage in the form of two 1TB Samsung 980 PRO NVMe Drives. This means ultra-quick access times and minimal loading times.The Frame R8 uses custom EK Water blocks are a core feature as well as Mayhems Fluid’s proprietary blended coolant. CSFG created custom distroplates purpose-built for the Frame R8. Plus an Aquaero 6 LT Fan Controller by Aqua Computer has been fitted, which gives users real-time insights on thermal status.The 8Pack FRAME R8 Ultimate Wall Mounted Gaming PC starts at £8,499.95, now available at Overclockers UK