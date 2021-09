A Feast For The Eyes: CORSAIR Debuts The XENEON 32QHD165 Gaming Monitor

United Kingdom: £699.99 inc. V.A.T.

United States: $799.99 excl Tax

Western Europe: €799,90 inc. Tax

, a world leader in enthusiast components for gamers, creators, and PC builders, today announced the, a stunning new monitor built from the ground up for gamers and creators, featuring an ultra-slim 32-inch QHD screen with a cutting-edge IPS LED panel to produce a beautiful 2560x1440 image. With up to a 165Hz refresh rate, along with AMD FreeSync™ Premium certification and NVIDIA® G-SYNC™ compatibility to keep up with every frame of the latest games, the XENEON 32QHD165 offers a terrific combination of powerful specs, smart features, and thoughtful design that power users need. Integrating seamlessly into the CORSAIR iCUE and Elgato Stream Deck software ecosystems for convenient, customized control, the XENEON 32QHD165 is uniquely positioned to take center stage in a modern gaming and streaming setup.An ultra-thin micro-bezel surrounds the XENEON 32QHD165’s 32-inch screen, offering a minimal border ideal for multi-monitor setups. Its IPS LED panel utilizes Quantum Dot technology with 100% sRGB, 100% Adobe RGB color space, and DCI-P3 (98%) color gamut – ensuring the superb color accuracy critical for creators that work with applications like Adobe® Photoshop®, After Effects®, and DaVinci Resolve®. Moreover, HDR400 support provides a wide brightness range for high realism in both very dark and brightly lit scenes. With a viewing angle of up to 178° horizontally and vertically, the XENEON 32QHD165’s image looks great from anywhere, even if you’re standing nearly parallel to the screen.When playing fast-paced games at high settings, gamers need a monitor that can keep up. That’s why the XENEON 32QHD165 outputs a refresh rate of up to 165Hz, more than twice that of a standard monitor. Paired with adaptive sync technology from both AMD FreeSync™ Premium certification and NVIDIA® G-SYNC™ compatibility, gamers experience smoother visuals and less screen tearing, further aided by a rapid 1ms response time.The XENEON 32QHD165’s uniquely designed die-cast aluminum stand opens up new possibilities for streaming setups. An innovative built-in mounting point atop the stand features standard ¼” threading, enabling compatibility with rigging systems such as Elgato Multi Mount* and simplifying your setup by securely mounting a camera, light, or microphone above the monitor itself.The XENEON 32QHD165 integrates with both CORSAIR iCUE software and Elgato Stream Deck software to unite your monitor with the rest of your setup even further. iCUE enables adjustment of all on-screen controls, removing the need to ever reach behind the monitor for the physical controls. Through iCUE, you can instantly swap your custom settings when switching between playing games, watching movies, working in Photoshop, or anything else – even doing it at the touch of a button on your Elgato Stream Deck or CORSAIR iCUE NEXUS Touch Screen.The myriad connections and clever cable management built into the XENEON 32QHD165 make it a convenient central hub for your desktop. With 2x HDMI 2.0 ports and 1x DisplayPort 1.4, as well as 2x USB 3.1 Type-C and 2x USB 3.1 Type-A ports, you can connect a plethora of gaming peripherals and streaming devices. The XENEON 32QHD165’s sturdy and stylish aluminum stand incorporates built-in cable routing to organize and hide your cables from view, ensuring that your battlestation is always tidy and photo-ready. With screen tilt from -5° to 20° and 100mm of adjustable height, the stand keeps the screen positioned exactly where you need it. If you’d rather mount your monitor, a 100mm x 100mm VESA mounting point lets you secure it to a wall or mount arm with ease.CORSAIR is celebrating the launch of the XENEON 32QHD165 with a livestream (starting September 30th, 9am PDT) hosted by Trisha Hershberger. The livestream will feature special guests such as Paul’s Hardware, exciting giveaways including a full Elgato streaming setup complete with a XENEON 32QHD165 monitor, and much more! Check out the livestream or watch the VOD at http://www.corsair.com/live The long-awaited gaming monitor from CORSAIR has arrived, merging gorgeous visuals, meticulous engineering, and versatile design for a truly spectacular view.*Requires CORSAIR XENEON Camera Mount Adapter and Elgato Flex Arm S or Flex Arm L (sold separately).The CORSAIR XENEON 32QHD165 Gaming Monitor is available immediately from the CORSAIR webstore and the CORSAIR worldwide network of authorized retailers and distributors. Initial availability will be in North America, UK, France, The Netherlands, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Germany, Spain, Italy, Poland, Australia, and New Zealand.The CORSAIR XENEON 32QHD165 is backed by a three-year warranty including a ZERO DEAD PIXEL policy, alongside the CORSAIR worldwide customer service and technical support network.Launch pricing is as follows: