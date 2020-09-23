A Glorious Return for the Model O Gaming Mouse with New Wireless Model

- Colour: Black

- Mouse dimensions:128x66x37.5(L x W x H)

- Weight:69g





- Material finish: Matte

- Sensor: Glorious BAMF Sensor

- Max DPI: 19000

- Max tracking speed: 400 IPS

- Polling rate: 1000hz(1ms)



- Number of Buttons: 6

- Click Latency: 2.08ms per Internal Testing

- Max Battery life: up to 71 hours (with LEDs switched off)



- Wireless Connectivity: 2.4GHz lag-free wireless adapter included

- Mouse Skates Type: G-Skates Premium PTFE Mouse Skates

To minimise lag the Model O Wireless is equipped with Glorious's new proprietary 'BAMF' sensor over a Pixart 3360 seen on the wired Model O. This kicks the DPI up to 19000 and supported tracking speed to 400 IPS, compared with 12000 DPI and ~250IPS for the Model O. A 1000Hz polling rate over USB is once again the norm, doing its part to reduce lag times.One of the tougher aspects of designing a wireless gaming mouse is maintaining a low overall weight. Integrating batteries is a difficult proposition at the best of times, and doing so with a ruthless approach to minimising superfluous mass even more challenging. It's impressive therefore that this model keep the total weight to below 70g, on the same order as the wired model.This is partially thanks to continued utilisation of a honeycomb shell surface, which keeps strength high while cutting weight and also increasing air-flow around the palm. Furthermore, low-friction G-skates do their part to keep hand movements as unencumbered as possible.It would be easy to assume that battery capacity would be a catastrophic trade-off. However Glorious have been able to garner a 71 hr play time battery life between charges, which is longer than you might think. Charging itself is conventional - via a flexible removable USB-C cable they call the 'Ascend' charging cord; the branding is nothing if not imaginative.Those looking for a bit of bling to their mouse can also take advantage of integrated RGB lighting, sacrificing some battery life for aesthetic pleasure. 2.4GHz wireless operation should give plenty of range - Glorious estimate around 5m - and its 6-button operation should be plenty for FPS's and a good starting point for MOBAs and MMOs. Although ostensibly ambidextrous, the placement of thumb buttons makes it a right handed layout by default.The Glorious Model O Wireless can be pre-ordered in white or black from Overclockers.co.uk today. More information can be found at the product page , as well as other glorious peripherals at PCGamingRace.com