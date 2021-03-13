A Showpiece at Your Fingertips: Announcing the Glorious GMMK Pro 75% Barebone Keyboard

- 5-pin modular PCB to easily add and remove your favourite switches

- Premium compact design for quality performance and stylish aesthetic fitting any set-up

- Gasket-mounted plate design that naturally dampens keystrokes

- CNC aluminium case with high-quality presentation and durability

- GOAT stabilisers and rotary encoder supporting versatile personalisation & functionality

- Glorious Core software gives you full control to game the way you like

Layout:- US ANSI (83 Keys, plus rotary encoder) or ISO layout

Plate Mounting Type:- Gasket mounted design

Case Material:- Aluminium

Stabilisers:- Pre-lubed Glorious GOAT stabilizers (screw-in)

Removable Keycaps:- Yes

Removable USB Cord:- Yes

Modular (Hot Swap) Switches:- Yes

Switches:- Not included

Weight:- 3.3 lbs (barebones - estimated)

Keycap Puller Tool:- Included

Switch Puller Tool:- Included

RGB:- 16.8 million color RGB LED backlight (south-facing) & LED sidelights

Cord Length:- 6 feet

N-Key Rollover:- Full NKRO

Interface:- USB-C 2.0

Open Source Firmware Compatibility:- QMK and VIA

Typing Angle:- 6 Degrees

Dimensions:- 332mm x 32mm x 135 xx