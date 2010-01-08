A Total War Saga: Troy Is Free For 24hrs On The Epic Games Store

Minimum



OS:- Windows 7/8.1/10 64 Bit

Processor:- Intel Core 2 Duo 3.0 GHz/Intel i7 8550U 1.80GHz

Memory:- 4 GB/6 GB (It is 4 for dedicated GPU and 6 for integrated one)

Storage:- 26 GB

Direct X:- Version 11

Graphics:- Nvidia GTX 460 1GB/AMD Radeon HD 5770 1 GB/Intel UHD Graphics 620



Recommended



OS:- Windows 7/8.1/10 64 Bit

Processor:- Intel i5-6600 / Ryzen 5 2600X

Memory:- 8 GB

Storage:- 26 GB

Direct X:- Version 11

Graphics:- Nvidia GTX 970 / AMD Radeon R9 270X 2 GB

From now and until 2pm BST tomorrow (Friday August 14th)can be purchased for free from the Epic Games Store . Yes, that's a brand new main-line strategy franchise title that you can pick up for free (for a limited time), after which it should revert to an MSRP of £34.99. If you have even an inkling that you'll enjoy playing this game then there's no reason not to pick it up immediately.A Total War Saga: Troy is the first Total War game to be set in the Bronze Age, and follows the mythical events of the Trojan War. It is inspired by The Iliad, Homer's sweeping epic set in the era of Greek mythology, and follows the events of the war from the perspectives of both belligerent parties.Empire building and marshalling large armies are once again core to the experience, but this time around you're also tasked with nominating a representative hero to lead your armies. You can also call on mythological units to fight alongside you, such as the Minotaur and giants who were traditional antagonists of the myths.Furthermore, theDLC is scheduled for next month, as well as multiplayer and Epic Games mod support at a later date.Check out the store page at https://www.epicgames.com/store/en-US/product/a-total-war-saga-troy/home ---At 4pm today the Epic Games Store Vault once again rotates its collection of titles free to buy for the upcoming week. Until August 20thandwill be available at no cost, offering co-op shooter and indie adventure gameplay respectively.Note that Remnant: From the Ashes recommends a GeForce GTX 970, Intel Core i5-4590 and 8GB of RAM, which is a little more stringent than many free games available through this promotion over the last 18 months.