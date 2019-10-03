Acer Presents Latest ConceptD Creator Laptops and Desktops

Acer presents its latest ConceptD creator laptops and desktops featuring the 10th generation Intel Core processors and NVIDIA GeForce GTX graphics for the creator laptops and NVIDIA Quadro graphics for the ConceptD creator desktop. The latest models were presented at the recently concluded [email protected] 2020 virtual expo.
Acer ConceptD 3 Ezel Series Creator Laptop
The Acer ConceptD 3 Ezel Series creator laptop featuring a unique hinge design that transforms the laptop to six different forms unlike 2-in-1 devices thats limited to a few forms. Designed for professional content creators, the ConceptD 3 Ezel sports a 15.6-inch FHD PANTONE validated touchscreen display. It is powered by up to a 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650Ti graphics, 1TB of PCIe SSD storage, and 16GB of DDR4 memory. Watch a demo of the ConceptD Ezel Hinge design in the video below.
The Acer ConceptD 3 Ezel also comes in a Pro version which sports an NVIDIA Quadro T1000 professional graphics and similar specifications as the non-Pro version.
Acer ConceptD 3 Series Creator Laptop
The Acer ConceptD 3 creator laptop comes packs with similar features and specifications including a 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor but in a standard laptop form-factor and without the unique ConceptD Ezel Hinge design.
Acer ConceptD 100 Creator Desktop
The Acer Concept D100 creator desktop is designed for professional creators and multimedia classrooms, ideal for enabling graphics-intensive 2D design and entry-level 3D CAD modelling. The next-generation ConceptD D100 creator desktop will be powered by the 10th generation Intel Core processors and up to a NVIDIA Quadro graphics.
