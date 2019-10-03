Acer Presents Latest ConceptD Creator Laptops and Desktops

Acer ConceptD 3 Ezel Series Creator Laptop

Acer ConceptD 3 Series Creator Laptop

Acer ConceptD 100 Creator Desktop

The Acer ConceptD 3 Ezel Series creator laptop featuring a unique hinge design that transforms the laptop to six different forms unlike 2-in-1 devices thats limited to a few forms. Designed for professional content creators, the ConceptD 3 Ezel sports a 15.6-inch FHD PANTONE validated touchscreen display. It is powered by up to a 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650Ti graphics, 1TB of PCIe SSD storage, and 16GB of DDR4 memory. Watch a demo of the ConceptD Ezel Hinge design in the video below.The Acer ConceptD 3 Ezel also comes in a Pro version which sports an NVIDIA Quadro T1000 professional graphics and similar specifications as the non-Pro version.The Acer ConceptD 3 creator laptop comes packs with similar features and specifications including a 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor but in a standard laptop form-factor and without the unique ConceptD Ezel Hinge design.The Acer Concept D100 creator desktop is designed for professional creators and multimedia classrooms, ideal for enabling graphics-intensive 2D design and entry-level 3D CAD modelling. The next-generation ConceptD D100 creator desktop will be powered by the 10th generation Intel Core processors and up to a NVIDIA Quadro graphics.