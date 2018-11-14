Acer presented its latest Predator and Nitro gaming products at the recently concluded [email protected] 2020. [email protected] is the brands annual virtual expo that showcases the latest products and innovations. This year, Acer unveils a selection of all-new gaming laptops, gaming desktops, gaming chairs, gaming monitors, and even an energy drink! Watch a replay of the [email protected] 2020 live stream below.
PREDATOR HELIOS 700
Complete and utter dominance with the HyperDrift keyboard, unleashed overclocking and the forging of the PowerGem. Learn more at Acer.com
PREDATOR HELIOS 300
Obliterate the opposition on a blisteringly fast 240Hz / 3ms display on the latest hardware from Intel and NVIDIA. The HELIOS 300 features the latest 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor and up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q graphics. The gaming laptop also sports the fourth generation Acer AeroBlade 3D technology. Learn more at Acer.com.
PREDATOR TRITON 300
Get into the game with a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q graphics. The all-metal TRITON 300 is easily portable with its slim 19.9mm chassis. It can sport up to a fluid 240Hz 3ms 15.6-inch FHD gaming display panel. Learn more at Acer.com
PREDATOR ORION 9000
Monolithic yet malleable the towering chassis was built to adapt, integrate, and realize your gaming and tasking needs. The ORION 9000 is a beastly gaming desktop that comes equipped with up to an Intel Core i9-10980XE Extreme Edition processor and up to dual GeForce RTX 2080 Ti over NVLink SLI topped with up to 128GB of DDR4-2666MHz memory. Learn more at Acer.com
PREDATOR ORION 3000
The 18L power-imbued ORION PC fits pretty much everywhere. The ORION 3000 is a compact juggernaut sporting up to a 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor and up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER graphics card. Learn more at Acer.com.
PREDATOR GAMING CHAIR X OSIM
Sit back and relax with the advanced massage functionality of one of the most comfortable gaming chairs available today. Learn more at Acer.com.
PREDATOR SHOT
Keep your energy as high as your high-octane gameplay with a quick boost of vitality.
NITRO 7
Game on the go at just 2.5kg and just 19.9mm thick metal chassis, the all-new NITRO 7 is a mobile battle station. Learn more at Acer.com.
Learn more about Acers latest gaming products released at [email protected] 2020 at Acer.com