Acer Presents New PREDATOR Gaming Monitors and ConceptD Products at CES 2020

Acer will be presenting its latest line-up of PREDATOR gaming monitors at CES 2020 starring the new PREDATOR CG552K 55 BFGD (Big-Format Gaming Display) OLED monitor with NVIDIA G-SYNC, PREDATOR X38, and PREDATOR X32 gaming monitors. Aside from gaming monitors, Acer will also present its latest ConceptD products including two laptops and a desktop, all designed for professional content creation. These are the ConceptD 7 Ezel and ConceptD 7 Ezel Pro laptops and the ConceptD 700 desktop, all of which are powered by Intel Xeon processors and NVIDIA graphics.
Acer ConceptD 2020 Line-upAcer began dishing out products oriented for professional content creation under the ConceptD branding last year starting with the ConceptD CP3 and ConceptD CP7 creator monitors. This CES 2020, Acer introduces laptops and a desktop to pair the monitors with.
The ConceptD 7 Ezel Pro and ConceptD 7 Ezel creator laptops feature the unique and patented Ezel Hinge for its display that offers easier precision drawing using the included EMR pen tool. For the ultimate rendering performance, both laptops come with high-performance processors from Intel and powerful NVIDIA graphics - an Intel Xeon processor and NVIDIA Quadro RTX 5000 graphics for the ConceptD 7 Ezel Pro and an Intel Core i7 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics for the ConceptD 7 Ezel laptop. Both models come with a 4K UHD PANTONE validated display offering superb colour accuracy for content creation.
The Acer ConceptD 700 is the successor of the ConcepD 500 released last year. Acer upgrades its processor from an Intel Core i9 to a much powerful Intel Xeon E processor. It can be configured with up to an NVIDIA Quadro RTX 4000 workstation-class graphics. The ConceptD 700 offers the same expandability as a typical desktop allowing upgrades easily. Acer boasts the ConceptD 700s below 40dBA sound level operation offering a seemingly quiet but powerful desktop for professional content creation.
Acer PREDATOR Gaming Monitors
The Acer PREDATOR CG552K is a 55 UHD 120Hz BFGD gaming display with an LG AMOLED display panel. The CG552K is NVIDIA G-SYNC compatible and is included in NVIDIAs BFGD line-up. The PREDATOR CG552K is VESA Certified Display HDR400 with 98.5% DCI-P3 colour coverage offering superb 4K HDR visuals. Aside from the impressive 120Hz refresh rate, the PREDATOR CG552K sports a fast 0.5ms response time making it the ultimate BFGD gaming display from Acer. The Acer PREDATOR CG552K will be available this 2020 for $2,999 USD.
The Acer PREDATOR X38 is a 37.5 UWQHD+ curved gaming monitor with a 144Hz native refresh rate, overclockable to 175Hz. It is NVIDIA G-SYNC compatible and is HDR 400 compliant. The PREDATOR X38 features Acers Agile-Splendor IPS display technology. The PREDATOR X38 gaming monitor is already available in selected regions including China via Taobao, listed for 13,999 Yuan which is approximately 1,900 USD.
The PREDATOR X32 is a 32 4K UHD 144Hz gaming monitor with NVIDIA G-SYNC ULTIMATE. The PREDATOR X32 features mini-LED technology, packing 1152 mini-LED dimming zones for the darkest blacks and vivid brightness with superb colours. The PREDATOR X32 is HDR 1400 compliant and covers 99% of AdobeRGB.