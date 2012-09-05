Activision-Blizzard Pull Titles From GeForce NOW Cloud Gaming Service

As we take GeForce NOW to the next step in its evolution, weve worked with publishers to onboard a robust catalog of your PC games.



This means continually adding new games, and on occasion, having to remove games  similar to other digital service providers.



Per their request, please be advised Activision Blizzard games will be removed from the service. While unfortunate, we hope to work together with Activision Blizzard to re-enable these games and more in the future.



In addition to the hundreds of games currently supported, we have over 1,500 games that developers have asked to be on-boarded to the service. Look for weekly updates as to new games we are adding.

1.C. License Limitations. Blizzard may suspend or revoke your license to use the Platform, or parts, components and/or single features thereof, if you violate, or assist others in violating, the license limitations set forth below. You agree that you will not, in whole or in part or under any circumstances, do the following:



..



v. Cloud Computing: Use the Platform, including a Game, in connection with any unauthorized third-party cloud computing services, cloud gaming services, or any software or service designed to enable the unauthorized streaming or transmission of Game content from a third-party server to any device.