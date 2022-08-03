ADATA ACE Series DDR4 and DDR5 Memory Unveiled

Limited-Edition ACE DDR5-6400 Memory

As a creator, it is often necessary to switch between different applications to perform multiple tasks such as loading files, editing, rendering, or transferring files. Whats more, frequent software updates take up valuable memory resources and thus impact memory performance. ADATA understands that creativity should never be restricted and therefore developed the ADATA ACE series memory. With ACE series memory modules, creators will enjoy enhanced performance that will allow them to be more productive and creative. Supporting Intel® XMP, the modules can overclock for blazing-fast performance, whether for graphic design, video editing, or even more demanding 3D computing needs. The ADATA ACE DDR4 3600 and DDR5 6400 come in a 16GB dual-kit.The ICs of ACE memory modules have undergone rigorous screening and testing to ensure they provide the reliability, compatibility, and stability creators require. In addition, the ACE 6400 DDR5 is equipped with a Power Management IC), which provides a stable power supply and saves power. Its IC is also equipped with On-Die ECC, which automatically corrects errors for maximum consistency and dependability.The ADATA ACE series memory modules feature designs that are clean and sophisticated. A concentric circle pattern gives them a simple, yet sophisticated look that sets them apart from other memory modules. Their heat sinks are made with high-quality aluminum and processed with nano-imprinting technology, which gives them a multi-dimensional look with different shadow effects depending on the viewing angle.For users looking for something a bit more vivid and unique, ADATA also offers the limited-edition ACE 6400 DDR5. The module features bold colors and a lively pattern that represent the unique brand personality of the ADATA brand. It was designed by German designer and illustrator Mister Fred. His works are characterized by crooked lines, bold colors, and quirky expressions. Through illustrations and patterns, he aspires to project to the world how beautiful diversity and individuality are. Only 520 units of the module will be available.To learn more, please visit the product page links below.