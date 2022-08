ADATA ELITE UE800 USB-C Flash Drive Delivers 1000MB/s Speeds

Seamless file transfers with USB 3.2 Gen2Up to 1000MB/s read/write128/256/512GB capacitiesUSB Type-C support for high compatibilityCapless sliding connectorLanyard hole for attaching to keychains and bagsThe compact UE800 features read/write speeds of up to 1000 MB/s, which is 10 times faster than the average USB 3.2 Gen1 drive. Along with bandwidth of up to 10 Gbps, users can plug and play the ELITE UE800 to read and write files, large and small, in an instant.No matter upside-down or right-side-up, users will be able to plug in the ADATA ELITE UE800 every time with a USB Type-C connector. What's more, USB Type-C is compatible with a wide range of devices, from PCs, laptops, smartphones, to tablets, for hassle-free usage. Sporting a capless design, the connector can be easily extended or retracted. For easy portability, the drive sports a lanyard hole for attaching to keychains and bags.ADATA did not reveal pricing as of this writing. To learn more about the ELITE UE800 USB-C flash drive, please visit the ADATA website