ADATA ELITE UE800 USB-C Flash Drive Delivers 1000MB/s Speeds

ADATA Technology today announces the ADATA ELITE UE800 USB Flash Drive featuring the USB 3.2 Gen2 interface delivering speeds of up to 1000MB/s read and write. The ADATA UE800 is available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB capacities. Its USB-C connectivity is compatible with PCs, smartphones, and tablets. It sports a capless design with its retractable connector. A convenient lanyard hole is located on the other end to easily attach the flash drive to bags, keychains, and others.
ADATA UE800 Key Features
Seamless file transfers with USB 3.2 Gen2
Up to 1000MB/s read/write
128/256/512GB capacities
USB Type-C support for high compatibility
Capless sliding connector
Lanyard hole for attaching to keychains and bags
Lightning Fast
The compact UE800 features read/write speeds of up to 1000 MB/s, which is 10 times faster than the average USB 3.2 Gen1 drive. Along with bandwidth of up to 10 Gbps, users can plug and play the ELITE UE800 to read and write files, large and small, in an instant.
Convenient USB-C Connectivity
No matter upside-down or right-side-up, users will be able to plug in the ADATA ELITE UE800 every time with a USB Type-C connector. What's more, USB Type-C is compatible with a wide range of devices, from PCs, laptops, smartphones, to tablets, for hassle-free usage. Sporting a capless design, the connector can be easily extended or retracted. For easy portability, the drive sports a lanyard hole for attaching to keychains and bags.
ADATA did not reveal pricing as of this writing. To learn more about the ELITE UE800 USB-C flash drive, please visit the ADATA website.