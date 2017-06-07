ADATA Introduces LEGEND Series NVMe SSDs

The LEGEND 740, 750, and 840 are equipped with SLC Caching and Host Memory Buffer technology for seamless productivity. This gives them 4K random read/write speeds of up to 180K/200K, 480K/260K, and 440K/400K IOPS, respectively. In way of capacity, the LEGEND series comes with up to 1 TB of capacity.All three SSDs are equipped with understated but elegant heat sinks with sleek side trimmings. The heat sinks not only look great but also help keep temperatures down by 15% for optimal performance and stability. With Low-Density Parity Check Code and AES 256-bit encryption, the SSDs ensure accurate data transmissions and offer robust security. LEGEND series SSDs use only high-quality ICs that have been rigorously tested for maximum durability. For further peace of mind, they come backed by a 5-year warranty.The ADATA LEGEND 840 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD can be installed on a PS5 console and fits on the storage expansion slot as a secondary drive. The LEGEND 840 offers fast storage of up to 1TB for smoother game loading.ADATA did not reveal pricing as of this writing. For more information, please visit the links below.