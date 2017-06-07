ADATA Introduces LEGEND Series NVMe SSDs

ADATA announces the new ADATA LEGEND NVMe SSD series, geared toward creators of different needs and budgets. The series includes three models - LEGEND 740, LEGEND 750, and LEGEND 840. The LEGEND 740 and 750 utilize PCIe Gen3 x4 and NVMe 1.3 to deliver sequential read and write speeds of up to 2,500/2,000 and 3,500/3,000 MB per second, respectively, to give creators the performance they need to create without limitations. Their M.2 2280 specifications support the latest Intel and AMD platforms for creating on the latest PCs, including desktops and laptops. For users seeking a further boost, the LEGEND 840 takes advantage of PCIe Gen4 x4 and NVMe 1.4 to offer read and write speeds of up to 5,000/4,500 MB per second.
Seamless Productivity
The LEGEND 740, 750, and 840 are equipped with SLC Caching and Host Memory Buffer technology for seamless productivity. This gives them 4K random read/write speeds of up to 180K/200K, 480K/260K, and 440K/400K IOPS, respectively. In way of capacity, the LEGEND series comes with up to 1 TB of capacity.
Protected, Accurate, and Reliable
All three SSDs are equipped with understated but elegant heat sinks with sleek side trimmings. The heat sinks not only look great but also help keep temperatures down by 15% for optimal performance and stability. With Low-Density Parity Check Code and AES 256-bit encryption, the SSDs ensure accurate data transmissions and offer robust security. LEGEND series SSDs use only high-quality ICs that have been rigorously tested for maximum durability. For further peace of mind, they come backed by a 5-year warranty.
PlayStation 5 Compatible
The ADATA LEGEND 840 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD can be installed on a PS5 console and fits on the storage expansion slot as a secondary drive. The LEGEND 840 offers fast storage of up to 1TB for smoother game loading.
ADATA did not reveal pricing as of this writing. For more information, please visit the links below.
