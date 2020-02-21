ADATA ISSS333 Industrial SSD with Power Loss Protection Released

Improved Protection Against Data Loss with PLP

Equipped with Power Loss Protection, ISSS333 3D TLC PLP SSDs guard against data loss when a sudden power failure occurs. Power Loss Protection is ideal for applications that frequently experience power outages such as transport facilities, outdoor surveillance systems, base stations, and other outdoor facilities. The ISSS333 comes with a wide-temperature resistance (-40°C to 85°C) to ensure optimal operation even in the harshest environments. ISSS333 3D TLC PLP SSDs also support LDPC (Low-Density Parity-Check) error correcting code technology to detect and fix a wider range of data errors for more accurate data transfers and a longer SSD lifespan.ADATA ISSS333 3D TLC PLP SSDs are rated for 3000 P/E cycles, which means their endurance, reliability, and stability are up to par with 2D MLC SSDs. Whats more, for added reliability and improved cost efficiency, the SSDs implement the companys proprietary A+SLC technology. It utilizes custom NAND Flash firmware with an A+ sorting algorithm to emulate SLC performance. A+SLC is highly reliable, provides excellent data integrity, and delivers a superb cost/performance balance. ISSS333 3D TLC PLP SSDs also undergo ADATAs SSD validation process, covering functionality testing and reliability validation.With the growing prevalence of big data analytics, artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, and the larger amounts of data and higher levels of connectivity associated with 5G deployment, higher capacity SSDs are becoming the norm. To meet these demands, ISSS333 3D TLC PLP SSDs sport capacities from 64GB to 2TB.For added stability and reliability both SSDs support a number of technologies including Self-Monitoring, Analysis and Reporting Technology (S.M.A.R.T.), which can indicate a possible imminent drive failure, and NCQ and Windows TRIM Command to boost performance. For convenient management of the SSDs, customers can take advantage of ADATAs SSD Toolbox, which facilitates the monitoring and managing of the drives, with drive status, wear level, and lifespan information.P/E cycle upgrade to 3K  improved endurance and reliability3D NAND Flash for higher capacity, durability, and power efficiencySATA III 6GbpsMaximum sequential read/write speed: 560/520MB per secondLow power consumption: 3.96WSupports S.M.A.R.T, Wear Leveling, NCQ, and Windows TRIM CommandHardware power detector and Flash protectionSuitable for industrial computing, embedded applications, gaming, surveillance, healthcare, defence, and general automation