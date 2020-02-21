ADATA ISSS333 Industrial SSD with Power Loss Protection Released

ADATA introduces the ISSS333 industrial-grade solid-state drive featuring Power Loss Protection (PLP). The ADATA ISSS333 features 3D TLC flash technology and SATA III 6Gb/s interface, delivering superb speeds of up to 560MB/s read and up to 520MB/s write. ADATAs industrial-grade storage solutions are specially designed for applications that require superior durability, reliability, and high capacities such as surveillance systems, gaming machines, embedded applications, medical equipment, generation automation, and defence applications. The ADATA ISSS333 SSDs lower power consumption is only at 2.3 watts.
Improved Protection Against Data Loss with PLPEquipped with Power Loss Protection, ISSS333 3D TLC PLP SSDs guard against data loss when a sudden power failure occurs. Power Loss Protection is ideal for applications that frequently experience power outages such as transport facilities, outdoor surveillance systems, base stations, and other outdoor facilities. The ISSS333 comes with a wide-temperature resistance (-40°C to 85°C) to ensure optimal operation even in the harshest environments. ISSS333 3D TLC PLP SSDs also support LDPC (Low-Density Parity-Check) error correcting code technology to detect and fix a wider range of data errors for more accurate data transfers and a longer SSD lifespan.
Enhance Durability and SecurityADATA ISSS333 3D TLC PLP SSDs are rated for 3000 P/E cycles, which means their endurance, reliability, and stability are up to par with 2D MLC SSDs. Whats more, for added reliability and improved cost efficiency, the SSDs implement the companys proprietary A+SLC technology. It utilizes custom NAND Flash firmware with an A+ sorting algorithm to emulate SLC performance. A+SLC is highly reliable, provides excellent data integrity, and delivers a superb cost/performance balance. ISSS333 3D TLC PLP SSDs also undergo ADATAs SSD validation process, covering functionality testing and reliability validation.
Larger Capacities for the 5G EraWith the growing prevalence of big data analytics, artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, and the larger amounts of data and higher levels of connectivity associated with 5G deployment, higher capacity SSDs are becoming the norm. To meet these demands, ISSS333 3D TLC PLP SSDs sport capacities from 64GB to 2TB.
Wealth of Added FeaturesFor added stability and reliability both SSDs support a number of technologies including Self-Monitoring, Analysis and Reporting Technology (S.M.A.R.T.), which can indicate a possible imminent drive failure, and NCQ and Windows TRIM Command to boost performance. For convenient management of the SSDs, customers can take advantage of ADATAs SSD Toolbox, which facilitates the monitoring and managing of the drives, with drive status, wear level, and lifespan information.
ADATA ISSS333 SSD Features
P/E cycle upgrade to 3K improved endurance and reliability
3D NAND Flash for higher capacity, durability, and power efficiency
SATA III 6Gbps
Maximum sequential read/write speed: 560/520MB per second
Low power consumption: 3.96W
Supports S.M.A.R.T, Wear Leveling, NCQ, and Windows TRIM Command
Hardware power detector and Flash protection
Suitable for industrial computing, embedded applications, gaming, surveillance, healthcare, defence, and general automation
Availability of the ADATA ISSS333 may vary per region.