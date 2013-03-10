ADATA Launch XPG Hunter DDR4 Memory in Capacities up to 32GB
Tuesday December 17th 2019 - XPG.com - ADATA Technology, a leading manufacturer of high-performance DRAM modules, NAND Flash products, and mobile accessories today announces the launch of the XPG Hunter DDR4 memory module. Geared toward PC enthusiasts and gamers, the XPG Hunter delivers all the benefits of DDR4 with remarkable performance and efficiency. It supports XMP 2.0 for easy overclocking and offers great stability, making it ideal for performance seekers - gaming to competitive benchmarking. It comes in U-DIMM and SO-DIMM variants to meet the needs of desktop and notebook users alike.
The XPG Hunter modules are made with high-quality chips selected through a strict filtering process. They are equipped with the finest PCBs and pass rigid reliability and compatibility tests to ensure longevity and rugged durability, which are vital for overclocking, gaming, and extreme benchmarking. The modules deliver high-speed performance of up to 3200 MHz and comes with capacities of 4 GB, 8 GB, 16 GB, or 32 GB to meet the needs of diverse users and budgets.
XPG Hunter DDR4 Specifications*
XPG Hunter has full XMP 2.0 compatibility to make overclocking effortless when installed on PCs that also support XMP 2.0. XMP 2.0 support means users have more ways to access memory overclocking, including directly from the operating system rather than via more complex BIOS settings.
Exact availability of the XPG Hunter may vary by region. XPG Hunter is also available in SO-DIMM packages up to 32GB.
* DIMM modules currently available in NA region
