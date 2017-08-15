ADATA Launches SD820 and SC735 Portable SSDs

Designed for outdoor creators and extreme adventurers, the ADATA SD820 combines a 26.5g lightweight body with exceptional durability, ensuring effortless portability. Featuring a shock-resistant outer layer and sturdy build, it passes the MIL-STD-810G 516.6 drop test, withstanding falls from 1.22 meters, while its IP68 waterproof and dustproof rating ensures complete dust resistance and survival in 1-meter-deep water for 60 minutesresilient against rain and harsh conditions. Equipped with a USB 3.2 Gen2 x2 interface, the SD820 delivers read and write speeds of up to 2000/2000 MB/s, 20 times faster than traditional external hard drives. Available in 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB capacities, its ideal for content creators and photographers to edit large files on the go. Whether facing sudden downpours during outdoor shoots or accidental drops during travel, the SD820 maintains top performance and ensures data safety.The ADATA SC735 targets frequent travellers and convenience-seeking users with its 13.6g ultra-lightweight, palm-sized design, comparable to a true wireless earbud case. Featuring a retractable USB Type-C connector, it eliminates the need for external cables, enabling plug-and-play flexibility for seamless mobility. Certified under the MIL-STD-810G 516.6 impact test, it endures 1.22-meter drops. With read and write speeds reaching 1050/1000 MB/s, the SC735 supports iPhone 15 and later models, iOS, Android, macOS, Windows, and gaming console connectivity. Offered in 1TB and 2TB capacities, it serves as a rugged backup solution for lifestyle enthusiasts, photographers, and outdoor lovers.To learn more, visit the product page links below.