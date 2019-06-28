ADATA Presents PROSPECTOR 950 SSD Designed for Chia Farming

ADATA presents the PROSPECTOR 950 PCIe M.2 solid-state drive designed for Chia Farming with its superior write endurance of at least 28,000 TBW over 40X more than standard PCIe SSDs available in the market today. The ADATA PROSPECTOR 950 boasts a high PE cycle rating that provides superior durability to withstand the intensive writing operation of 24/7 Chia mining. The PROSPECTOR 950 uses a PCIe Gen3x4 interface and is compliant with NVMe 1.3 standards delivering modest speeds of 3500MB/s sequential read and 3000MB/s sequential write. The PROSPECTOR 950 is backed with a 5-year limited warranty or until its rated TBW of 28,000 TB.
Designed for Chia Farming
The ADATA PROSPECTOR 950 SSD sports advanced SLC technology for enhanced endurance of at least 28,000 TBW, which is over 40X times higher than ordinary SSDs. Also, when compared to SSDs of similar capacity, this SSD offers improved plotting efficiency.
Fast Read and Write
The PROSPECTOR 950 utilizes PCIe Gen3x4 and complies with NVMe 1.3 for sustained read and write speeds of up to 3,500/3,000MB per second. Also, its M.2 2280 specification supports the latest Intel and AMD platforms and is ideal for both desktop and notebook PCs.
On ADATAs product page for the PROSPECTOR 950 SSD, it teases the PROSPECTOR 970 SSD model which has an even superior TBW rating at 56,000 TB. The PROSPECTOR 970 appears to be using a longer 22110 M.2 SSD form factor. As of this writing, the PROSPECTOR 970 is not yet listed on the brands website. Hence, the PROSPECTOR 970 is also deemed designed for Chia Farming.
Learn more about the PROSPECTOR 950 SSD for Chia Farming at ADATA.com