ADATA Presents PROSPECTOR 950 SSD Designed for Chia Farming

The ADATA PROSPECTOR 950 SSD sports advanced SLC technology for enhanced endurance of at least 28,000 TBW, which is over 40X times higher than ordinary SSDs. Also, when compared to SSDs of similar capacity, this SSD offers improved plotting efficiency.The PROSPECTOR 950 utilizes PCIe Gen3x4 and complies with NVMe 1.3 for sustained read and write speeds of up to 3,500/3,000MB per second. Also, its M.2 2280 specification supports the latest Intel and AMD platforms and is ideal for both desktop and notebook PCs.On ADATA's product page for the PROSPECTOR 950 SSD, it teases the PROSPECTOR 970 SSD model which has an even superior TBW rating at 56,000 TB. The PROSPECTOR 970 appears to be using a longer 22110 M.2 SSD form factor. As of this writing, the PROSPECTOR 970 is not yet listed on the brand's website. Hence, the PROSPECTOR 970 is also deemed designed for Chia Farming.