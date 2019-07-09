ADATA Presents XPG LANCER and LANCER RGB DDR5 Memory

ADATA announces the XPG LANCER and XPG LANCER RGB DDR5 memory for the next-generation DDR5-enabled desktop platforms. The XPG LANCER Series is XPG's first DDR5 gaming memory, offered in frequencies of up to 5,200 MT/s. The XPG LANCER DDR5 Series is equipped with a PMIC (Power Management Integrated Circuit) and ECC (Error Correcting Code) for enhanced performance and stability. The XPG LANCER Series uses 16GB modules and will come in higher frequencies at a later date.
XPG's First DDR5 Gaming Memory
The XPG LANCER Series ushers in the DDR5 era for XPG gaming memory. Reaching frequencies of up to 5,200 MT/s, it delivers a major performance boost for gaming and overclocking. With error-correcting code, (ECC) this module can correct errors automatically in real-time. In addition to greatly reducing the burden of CPU calculations, it also provides increased stability and reliability.
Made for Gamers and Overclockers
The use of high-quality ICs and PCBs ensures uncompromised performance and reliable overclocking, ideal for discerning gamers and overclockers. With support for Intel XMP 3.0, users can get overclocking easily without the need to go into BIOS. There is no need to repeatedly adjust and fine-tune overclocking parameters.
RGB Gaming Flair
The XPG LANCER RGB features customizable RGB lighting. Users can choose between different effects (static, breathing, and comet) or synchronize the lights with their favourite songs via Music Mode. All this can be done through RGB control software from all the major motherboard brands. Nevertheless, XPG offers the LANCER DDR5 without RGB lighting for builders into stealthy builds.
The XPG LANCER series DDR5 memory will be available in a 5200MT/s with 16GB single-channel kit and dual-channel kit. XPG will be launching a higher performance spec with 6000MT/s version coming soon. The XPG LANCER DDR5 and XPG LANCER RGB DDR5 are both backed with a limited lifetime warranty. For more information, please visit the page links below.
XPG LANCER DDR5 memory
XPG LANCER RGB DDR5 memory
Pricing
The XPG LANCER DDR5 32GB (2x16GB) Kit (AX5U5200C3816G-DCLABK) has been seen listed online at B&H for $299.99 and is available for pre-order.