ADATA Presents XPG PRIMER RBG Gaming Mouse

The XPG PRIMER RBG sports an ergonomic design that supports different grip types. Its chassis is made of double-shot PBT, a smooth but robust material that’s easy to clean. The mouse has an in-mold textured side grips and a tactile scroll wheel for greater comfort and control. The XPG PRIMER is also equipped with durable OMRON switches that are rated for up to 20 million clicks. For gaming aesthetics, the mouse is illuminated with RGB strips along the sides with customization options.Durable Double-Shot Surface with PBTBalanced Weight – 98 grams + 5%Textured Side Grips for Long-Session ComfortUltra-Light Braided CableSelectable RGB Lighting Effects12000 DPI Pixart PMW3360 Optical SensorOmron Mechanical Switches with 20-Million Clicks DurabilityTactile Scroll Wheel for Greater ControlADATA did not reveal the pricing of the XPG PRIMER RBG gaming mouse. Availability with vary per region. Learn more about the XPG PRIMER at XPG.com