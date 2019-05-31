Press Release
XPG, a division of ADATA, announces the launch of the XPG PRIMER RGB gaming mouse. Designed for professional gamers in the eSports scene, the XPG PRIMER sports a Pixart PMW3360 optical sensor with up to 12000 DPI, durable OMRON switches, and RGB lighting. The gaming mouse offers exceptional price-performance value. Watch the product launch video below.
The XPG PRIMER RBG sports an ergonomic design that supports different grip types. Its chassis is made of double-shot PBT, a smooth but robust material thats easy to clean. The mouse has an in-mold textured side grips and a tactile scroll wheel for greater comfort and control. The XPG PRIMER is also equipped with durable OMRON switches that are rated for up to 20 million clicks. For gaming aesthetics, the mouse is illuminated with RGB strips along the sides with customization options.
Features
Durable Double-Shot Surface with PBT
Balanced Weight 98 grams + 5%
Textured Side Grips for Long-Session Comfort
Ultra-Light Braided Cable
Selectable RGB Lighting Effects
12000 DPI Pixart PMW3360 Optical Sensor
Omron Mechanical Switches with 20-Million Clicks Durability
Tactile Scroll Wheel for Greater Control
ADATA did not reveal the pricing of the XPG PRIMER RBG gaming mouse. Availability with vary per region. Learn more about the XPG PRIMER at XPG.com
Comments
Related Stories
Recent Stories
« Intel Officially Launches "Lakefield" Core Processors with Hybrid Technology · ADATA Presents XPG PRIMER RBG Gaming Mouse