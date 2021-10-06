ADATA Unveils Premier Extreme SDXC SD 7.0 Express Card

ADATA today announces the new ADATA Premier Extreme SDXC SD Express Card that offers impressive read/write speeds of up to 800/700MB/s. The ADATA Premier Extreme SDXC SD Express Card features the latest SD 7.0 specification, which supports PCIe and NVMe, in the ultra-portable form factor of an SD Card.
Faster PCIe and NVMe Protocols
With support for PCIe Gen3x1 and NVMe, the Premier Extreme SDXC SD Express Card delivers read and write performance of up to 800/700 MB/s which is faster than SATA SSDs. When compared to UHS-II SD and UHS-I SD cards, it's about 2.7X and 8X faster, respectively. This memory card is backward compatible with the UHS-I devices with read and write speed of up to 100MB/s and conforms to the V30 Video Speed Class.
Creativity Unleashed
It can be inserted into digital cameras to take high-quality photos or 4K videos and then inserted into a PC that supports SD 7.0 for seamless editing or playback. With capacities ranging from 256GB to 512GB, the Premier Extreme SDXC SD Express Card has plenty of space for loads of content to allow creativity without limitations.
Superb Reliability
The data inside is safe and secure with the Premier Extreme SDXC SD Express Card. It features error-correcting code to ensure data accuracy. What's more, it's waterproof, shock-proof, x-ray-proof, static-resistant, and tested to operate optimally in high and low temperatures.
Lifetime Warranty
For peace of mind, the ADATA Premier Extreme SDXC SD 7.0 Express Card comes backed by a lifetime warranty.
ADATA did not reveal pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the ADATA Premier Extreme SDXC SD 7.0 Express Card at ADATA.com.