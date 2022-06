addlink S90 Lite PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD Launched

The addlink S90 Lite comes with an SLC caching to deliver outstanding performances and better user experiences. It also supports a host memory buffer (HMB) that allows S90 Lite SSD to proactively pursue higher performances by utilizing the memory resource of the host to maximum random read/write speeds of up to 400K/800K IOPS.The Active Power Consumption Requirement for the S90 Lite is around 3.9W, which is about 50% lower than other Gen4x4 SSDs in the market, which allows S90 Lite to have a longer battery life and stabilized temperature for use in laptop and PC.S90 Lite also supports the latest LDPC ECC, advanced wear Leveling, bad block Management, and over-provisioning technology to ensure data accuracy and a longer SSD lifetime. In addition, it has a five-year warranty and is perfect for intensive use for gamers, content creators, and in-demand engineers.The addlink S90 Lite NVMe SSD is available in 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB capacities, now available at partner resellers and coming to addlink's Official Amazon Store in July 2022.