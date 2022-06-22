addlink S90 Lite PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD Launched

addlink launches the S90 Lite PCIe Gen4x4 NVMe SSD offering speeds of up to 5000MB/s and up to 2TB capacities. The addlink S90 Lite is compatible with the latest AMD and Intel desktop platforms and laptops. The S90 Lite uses the latest Gen4x4 NVMe controller and 176-layer 3D TLC NAND flash. It utilizes PCIe Gen4x4 interface and NVMe 1.4 protocol to deliver rapid sequential read speeds of up to 5000MB/s and sequential write speeds 4500 MB/s. The NVMe SSD is also backward compatible with the older generation PCIe Gen3 systems. The addlink S90 Lite NVMe SSDs are deemed budget-oriented flash storage offerings but the brand did not reveal pricing as of this writing.
SLC Cache & HMB accelerate the Drive Performance
The addlink S90 Lite comes with an SLC caching to deliver outstanding performances and better user experiences. It also supports a host memory buffer (HMB) that allows S90 Lite SSD to proactively pursue higher performances by utilizing the memory resource of the host to maximum random read/write speeds of up to 400K/800K IOPS.
Superior endurance and reliability
The Active Power Consumption Requirement for the S90 Lite is around 3.9W, which is about 50% lower than other Gen4x4 SSDs in the market, which allows S90 Lite to have a longer battery life and stabilized temperature for use in laptop and PC.
S90 Lite also supports the latest LDPC ECC, advanced wear Leveling, bad block Management, and over-provisioning technology to ensure data accuracy and a longer SSD lifetime. In addition, it has a five-year warranty and is perfect for intensive use for gamers, content creators, and in-demand engineers.
Availability
The addlink S90 Lite NVMe SSD is available in 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB capacities, now available at partner resellers and coming to addlink's Official Amazon Store in July 2022.