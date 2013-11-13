Advance Blue VO!CE Now Available For Blue Yeti, Yeti Nano and Yeti X USB Microphones

For Gamers

Gamers can transform their voice using voice modulation effects like DJ Robot, Electrobeast, or Ethereal, or elevate their game streams with HD audio samples such as air raid ambient sound to prepare for a boss battle. This also includes a selection of HD audio samples in Mandarin, Italian, Russian and Spanish. Using G HUB, gamers can also assign keybinds on their Logitech G keyboard, mouse, or headset to easily fire off HD audio samples mid-stream or to switch between broadcast voice and modulated voice sounds. Check out how gamer Friskk levels up her stream with Blue VO!CE on Yeti.For podcasters, variety streamers, and content creators, it is now easier than ever to achieve professional on-stream sound quality and create a more immersive experience with Blue VO!CE. With enhanced broadcast filters, creators can choose from presets dialed in by Blues audio engineers such as Classic Radio Voice or Crisp and Modern, or take control with deep editing mode to develop presets specifically for different voices, setups and recording spaces using effects such as voice EQ, noise reduction, de-esser, de-popper, compressor, and limiter. Creators can also record their own sound effects or import their own audio samples, building on the collection of voice modulation effects and HD audio samples available on advanced Blue VO!CE. See how Brianna White, variety streamer and voice of Aerith Gainsborough in Final Fantasy VII Remake, and Cory Missildine, host of Its Always Sunny in Stormwind'' podcast use Blue VO!CE on Yeti Nano and Yeti to design a richer, more fun and engaging audio experience for their fans.With Blue VO!CE, musicians can craft the perfect vocal or instrument sound for their performance, or blend in audio samples for that next hit. They can also choose from enhanced broadcast effects such as noise reduction, reverb and chorus, or use voice modulation for doubling, quick harmonies, octave up or octave down sounds. Performers can also record instruments with phasing and ring mod effects to create new audio vibes in their songs. Listen to how Box of Beats mixes vocal percussion - the art of using only his mouth to create instrument sounds such as drums, trumpets, violins - with Blue VO!CE on Yeti X for a live musical arrangement.