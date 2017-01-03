Aerocool Introduces Hive ARGB Chassis

Aerocool introduces the Hive ARGB mid-tower chassis featuring a full tempered glass side panel and an aesthetic mesh front panel that offers superb cooling and ventilation. The Aerocool Hive ARGB comes equipped with two 160mm ARGB fans in the front and a 120mm ARGB fan at the rear of the case, all of which are designed to support popular motherboard RGB sync technologies. The chassis comes with an RGB LED button or control the ARGB components via the motherboard.
Aerocool Hive ARGB FeaturesAddressable RGB Compatible
The pre-installed ARGB fans in the Hive ARGB chassis are designed to support motherboard RGB sync technologies for customization and synchronization. The chassis also comes with a built-in ARGB controller controlled by the LED control button on the front I/O.
Mesh Front Panel Design
The Aerocool Hive ARGB features a mesh front panel design for increased air ventilation and an aesthetic view of the ARGB LED fans. It features a stylish carbon fibre finish that adds a futuristic flair to the chassis.
Full Tempered Glass Side Panel
The Hive ARGB packs a full tempered glass side panel to properly showcase the inside of the chassis.
Dual Chamber Design
The Hive ARGB chassis adopts a dual-chamber design to direct heat away from the main chamber for a more effective all-around cooling.
Superb Cooling Options
The chassis supports both air cooling and liquid cooling solutions, supporting up to a 360mm radiator in front and CPU coolers of up to 157mm in height. The power supply shroud supports up to two 120mm fans to deliver direct cooling to the graphics card.
Aerocool Hive ARGB Intro Video
Aerocool Hive ARGB Chassis Lighting Modes
No information on pricing and availability as of this writing. Learn more about the Aerocool Hive ARGB Chassis at Aerocool.io