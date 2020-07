Aerocool Introduces Hive ARGB Chassis

Aerocool Hive ARGB Features

Aerocool Hive ARGB Intro Video

Aerocool Hive ARGB Chassis Lighting Modes

The pre-installed ARGB fans in the Hive ARGB chassis are designed to support motherboard RGB sync technologies for customization and synchronization. The chassis also comes with a built-in ARGB controller controlled by the LED control button on the front I/O.The Aerocool Hive ARGB features a mesh front panel design for increased air ventilation and an aesthetic view of the ARGB LED fans. It features a stylish carbon fibre finish that adds a futuristic flair to the chassis.The Hive ARGB packs a full tempered glass side panel to properly showcase the inside of the chassis.The Hive ARGB chassis adopts a dual-chamber design to direct heat away from the main chamber for a more effective all-around cooling.The chassis supports both air cooling and liquid cooling solutions, supporting up to a 360mm radiator in front and CPU coolers of up to 157mm in height. The power supply shroud supports up to two 120mm fans to deliver direct cooling to the graphics card.No information on pricing and availability as of this writing. Learn more about the Aerocool Hive ARGB Chassis at Aerocool.io