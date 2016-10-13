Aerocool Releases Cylon 4F CPU Cooler

Aerocool introduces the Cylon 4F CPU cooler with addressable RGB lighting on the top shroud and cooling fan. The Aerocool Cylon 4F uses Heat Core Touch Technology (HCTT) with 4 heat pipes. The RGB-lit shroud offers improved airflow to deliver enhanced cooling as well as aesthetics. The fins and heat pipes sport a black coating that Aerocool claims to improve cooling efficiency. The Aerocool Cylon 4F CPU cooler has a Thermal Design Power (TDP) of up to 145W thus supporting the Intel i9-9900K and the AMD Ryzen 9 3950X processors. The Cylon 4Fs addressable RGB lighting is compatible most ARGB motherboard software for customization and synchronization including ASUS Aura Sync, MSI Mystic Light Sync, and others using the 3-pin ARGB connector.
Socket compatibility:
- Intel LGA 2066/2011/115X/775
- AMD AM4/AM3+/AM3/AM2+/AM2/FM2/FM1
Fan Speed: 800-1800rpm
Fan Connector: PWM 4-Pin
Fan Bearing Type: Hydraulic Bearing
Fan Noise: 14-26 dBA
No information on pricing and availability as of this writing. Learn more about the Aerocool Cylon 4F CPU Cooler here.