Aerocool Skribble ARGB Chassis  Art Meets PC Gaming

Tempered glass front and side drawing panels with ARGB lightingConnect up to six Addressable RGB fans with 6-Port ARGB Control HubSupports popular motherboard ARGB sync technologiesIncludes one 12cm ARGB fan with PWM compatibilityComes equipped with 2 x 120mm black fans in the front of the caseAir vents in the front panel deliver increased airflowVertical GPU mount ready with two vertical PCIe slotsSupports liquid cooling in the front, top, and rear of the caseSupports air cooling in the front, top, and rear of the caseSupports CPU cooler up to 167mmSupports high-end graphics cards up to 362mm (without front radiator)No information on retail price as of this writing. To learn more about the Aerocool Skribble chassis, please visit the Aerocool website