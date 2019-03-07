Aerocool Skribble ARGB Chassis  Art Meets PC Gaming

Aerocool introduces the Skribble ARGB mid-tower gaming chassis featuring tempered glass front and side drawing panels with ARGB lighting. The Aerocool Skribble uses tempered glass front and side panels that builders can draw on using the included liquid chalk marker. Addressable RGB lighting strips are installed within the panels that provide a spectacular lighting effect on the luminescent marker. The idea might not be new to PC case modders but this is the first gaming chassis to offer such customization out of the box.
Moreover, the Aerocool Skribble comes with the standard set of features found in typical gaming desktop cases including a fan and ARGB hub with PWM control function and ARGB control. A single 120mm ARGB fan is pre-installed at the rear of the chassis for exhaust while two non-ARGB 120mm fans are installed at the front. For liquid cooling, the Aerocool Skribble supports up to 360mm radiators at the front and 240mm radiators on top. The Skribble supports vertical graphics card mounting orientation with the help of additional hardware to be purchased separately.
Introduction Video
Lighting Modes
Aerocool Skribble Features
Tempered glass front and side drawing panels with ARGB lighting
Connect up to six Addressable RGB fans with 6-Port ARGB Control Hub
Supports popular motherboard ARGB sync technologies
Includes one 12cm ARGB fan with PWM compatibility
Comes equipped with 2 x 120mm black fans in the front of the case
Air vents in the front panel deliver increased airflow
Vertical GPU mount ready with two vertical PCIe slots
Supports liquid cooling in the front, top, and rear of the case
Supports air cooling in the front, top, and rear of the case
Supports CPU cooler up to 167mm
Supports high-end graphics cards up to 362mm (without front radiator)
No information on retail price as of this writing. To learn more about the Aerocool Skribble chassis, please visit the Aerocool website.