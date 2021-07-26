AGON by AOC Gaming Brand Launch Announcement

AOC is taking up its gaming division to a whole new level and announces the launch of its new umbrella brand AGON by AOC. AGON will no longer be limited to gaming monitors and gaming accessories and peripherals. The AGOC by AOC brand will have an extended portfolio for casual gamers, competitive gamers, and professional esports athletes with new upcoming gaming monitors and products.
With AGON by AOC, gamers are introduced to an immersive experience no matter their skill levels or the game genres they prefer. Dedicating itself even more to serving gamers worldwide, AGON by AOC is committed to creating the best gaming ecosystem from mice to monitors for MMORPGs, racing games, simulations, or FPS games for curious adventurers, experienced heroes, and professional legends.
The gaming industry and the esports sector, in particular, belong to the fastest growing technology markets and the most exciting ones for sure. We are more than proud to share our new brand concept and vision with this unique community. AGON by AOC will surely raise the bar when it comes to gaming ecosystems and elevate the game of many more gamers around the world.
Statement from Stefan Sommer, Head of Global Marketing at AOC
Launching Into A Fantastic Story
AGON by AOC is a universe unique to the industry. As the legend says, in a dystopian reality, not very different from our own, the AGON league has gathered the best warriors with specific skills to fight the evil powers. Only together they are strong enough to defeat the enemy similar to how the community is key in gaming and esports in particular. Introducing mesmerizing visuals and detailed character designs, AGON by AOC elevates itself from a gaming hardware producer to the creator of a whole gaming universe represented by its growing gaming ecosystem.
Stay tuned for the grand opening on the 27th of July. To learn more, please visit AGONbyAOC.com