AGON by AOC Gaming Brand Launch Announcement

The gaming industry and the esports sector, in particular, belong to the fastest growing technology markets  and the most exciting ones for sure. We are more than proud to share our new brand concept and vision with this unique community. AGON by AOC will surely raise the bar when it comes to gaming ecosystems  and elevate the game of many more gamers around the world.



Statement from Stefan Sommer, Head of Global Marketing at AOC

Launching Into A Fantastic Story