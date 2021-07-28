AGON by AOC Launches AG493UCX2 and AG493QCX 49" Gaming Monitors

AGON by AOC continues to launch its latest gaming monitors under the new gaming brand, this time with massive 49 gaming monitor models the AGON AG493UCX2 and AGON AG493QCX curved gaming monitors. The AGON AG493UCX2 and AGON AG493QCX are 49 curved super-wide monitors with 165Hz and 144Hz refresh rates, respectively. Both 49 curved monitors sport a 32:9 aspect ratio and come with VESA Certified DisplayHDR 400 specification.
The AGON AG493UCX2 virtually combines two 27 QHD monitors seamlessly side-by-side to create a DQHD (5120 x 1440) resolution while the AGON AG493QCX combines two 27 FHD displays to create DFHD (3840 x 1080) resolution. Both monitors also come with remote control for easy customization. Furthermore, users can also customize displays via the AOC G-Menu software using the keyboard and mouse.
AGON AG493UCX2The 49 AGON AG493UCX2 is equipped with a super-wide 32:9 VA panel and borderless design. The 1800R curvature gently bends before the user and fills their peripheral vision, like a VR set on the desk. In sim racing games, the AG493UCX2 elevates situational awareness by showing wider visuals. In flight simulation games, this extra screen real estate makes displaying dials and indicators, visual references, and charts much easier. The AGON AG493UCX2 also excels in other game genres that can benefit from having a wider peripheral vision.
The AGON AG493UCX2 may be huge but it comes with a 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms MPRT response time (4ms GtG). For content creators and streamers, the monitor features an onboard KVM switch allowing users to connect two PCs simultaneously. The USB-C port also offers charging up to 65W of power.
AGON AG493QCXThe 49 AGON AG493QCX is similar to the AGON AG493UCX2, offering a Full HD-based experience. With a similar 49 VA panel, the AG493QCXs 3840 x 1080 resolution runs at a refresh rate of up to 144Hz with a response time of 4ms GtG and 1ms MPRT for smooth and fluid gameplay.
Pricing and Availability
The AGON AG493UCX2 and AGON AG493QCX will be available this September 2021 with a suggested retail price of £939.99 and £719.99, respectively.