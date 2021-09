AGON by AOC Launches AGON PRO AG274FZ and AG324UX HDMI 2.1 Esports Monitors

The 31.5 AGON PRO AG324UX features a three-sided frameless design with a high-performance IPS panel and native 4K resolution (3840x2160) that can go up to a 144 Hz refresh rate. It features HDMI 2.1 that makes it compatible with new-gen consoles which support 4K at 120Hz. The AG324UX also supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and NVIDIA G-Sync technologies.The AGON PRO AG324UX comes with unique features that are uncommon to typical gaming monitors such as its built-in KVM switch, USB-C with 90W power delivery, 8-watt speakers with DTS enhancement, and G-Menu software with OSD features for quick and easy tweaks.The 27 AGON PRO AG274FZ is ideal for FPS gamers with its FHD (1920x1080) resolution and swift 260Hz refresh rate (240Hz via DisplayPort 1.4). The AG274FZ uses the same award-winning design and comes with a shadow shield and the same sturdy, height-adjustable stand. User-customizable RGB lighting, QuickSwitch for easy OSD adjustments, two 5W speakers with DTS sound and a 4-port USB hub further enhance the usability and versatility of this model.The AGON PRO AG324UX and AGON PRO AG274FZ gaming monitors will be available this September 2021 for 899 and 389, respectively.To learn more, please visit the product page links below.