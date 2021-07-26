AGON by AOC Launches AGON PRO AG274FZ and AG324UX HDMI 2.1 Esports Monitors

The 31.5 AGON PRO AG324UX features a three-sided frameless design with a high-performance IPS panel and native 4K resolution (3840x2160) that can go up to a 144 Hz refresh rate. It features HDMI 2.1 that makes it compatible with new-gen consoles which support 4K at 120Hz. The AG324UX also supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and NVIDIA G-Sync technologies.The AGON PRO AG324UX comes with unique features that are uncommon to typical gaming monitors such as its built-in KVM switch, USB-C with 90W power delivery, 8-watt speakers with DTS enhancement, and G-Menu software with OSD features for quick and easy tweaks.The 27 AGON PRO AG274FZ is ideal for FPS gamers with its FHD (1920x1080) resolution and swift 260Hz refresh rate (240Hz via DisplayPort 1.4). The AG274FZ uses the same award-winning design and comes with a shadow shield and the same sturdy, height-adjustable stand. User-customizable RGB lighting, QuickSwitch for easy OSD adjustments, two 5W speakers with DTS sound and a 4-port USB hub further enhance the usability and versatility of this model.The AGON PRO AG324UX and AGON PRO AG274FZ gaming monitors will be available this September 2021 for £899 and £389, respectively.To learn more, please visit the product page links below.