AGON by AOC Releases Three AGON PRO 27" Gaming Monitors

AGON by AOC releases a trio of AGON PRO 27-inch gaming monitors - the AG274QXM (QHD @ 170 Hz), AG274UXP (4K @ 144 Hz), and AG274QG (QHD @ 240 Hz) gaming monitors. The AGON AG274QXM features a Mini LED IPS panel with VESA DisplayHDR 1000 certification offering superb picture quality and crisp colours. On the other hand, the AGON AG274UXP and AGON AG274QG feature a 4-side frameless design equipped with fast IPS panels and VESA DisplayHDR 600 support.
AGON PRO AG274QXMThe AGON PRO AG274QXM 27-inch gaming monitor comes with a monitor shield (Shadow Shield) to reduce reflections from sunlight or bright stage lights. The monitor is equipped with Mini LED backlight technology and a fast IPS panel with a QHD resolution (2560 x 1440) offers 576 dimming zones for DisplayHDR 1000 support with a peak brightness of 1000 nits and enhanced contrast with a DCI-P3 gamut area of 99%. The AGON PRO AG274QXM sports a 170Hz refresh rate and supports NVIDIA G-SYNC technology.
AGON PRO AG274UXPThe AGON PRO AG274UXP 27-inch gaming monitor is equipped with a Nano IPS panel with 4K resolution (3840 x 2160) and a modest 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms GtG response time. The colour-accurate monitor offers VESA DisplayHDR 600 for rich, bright, and dynamic visuals and covers 98% of the DCI-P3 gamut area. The monitor has a 4-side frameless design for the extra sleek look and comes bundled with a Shadow Shield. The AGON PRO AG274UXP is an ideal console gaming monitor with its HDMI 2.1 port to support 4K @ 120 Hz gaming on next-generation consoles. Nevertheless, the AGON AG274UXP also supports NVIDIA G-SYNC technology.
AGON PRO AG274QGThe AGON PRO AG274QG 27-inch gaming monitor is designed for the most hardcore gamers and esports players looking for the smoothest visuals having a fast 240Hz refresh rate. The AGON AG274QG features a built-in NVIDIA Reflex Analyzer. The AGON PRO AG274QG is also VESA DisplayHDR 600 certified and NVIDIA G-SYNC ULTIMATE certified guaranteeing lifelike HDR, excellent contrast, and ultra-low latency for a spectacular, immersive gaming experience. The monitor also comes bundled with a Shadow Shield.
Pricing and Availability
The AGON PRO AG274QXM will be available from October 2021 at a recommended retail price of £849.99.
The AGON PRO AG274UXP will be available from February 2022 at a recommended retail price of £769.99.
The AGON PRO AG274QG will be available from February 2022 price TBA.