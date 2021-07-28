AGON by AOC Extends Long-term Collaboration With G2 Esports



AGON PRO monitors continuously support G2 Esports players

like JACKZ and enhance their game

One of the worlds leading gaming monitor[1] and IT accessories brands by announces the extension of its partnership with, one of the most successful and renowned esports organisations worldwide. First signed back in January 2018 and continuing to this day, this partnership enables the G2 Esports teams to train and compete with the most competitive gaming displays from the AGON PRO line-up. At the same time, the challenges they face and the valuable input the esports teams share, further enhances and influences the development of future gaming products from AGON by AOC.AGON by AOC just recently launched several highly competitive gaming monitors and peripherals from its AGON PRO line-up, aimed towards esports players and enthusiasts. Supplying G2s training grounds with cutting-edge technologies such as 360 Hz refresh rate, 1 ms GtG response time as well as advanced tools like Nvidia Reflex Latency Analyzer, AGON PRO monitors offer a great set of advancements that take esports to the next level.G2 Esports has already established its lead and success in almost every major esports tournament, including League of Legends, CS:GO, Rocket League, Valorant and Rainbow Six Siege. With further teams in Sim Racing, Apex Legends, Fortnite and their recently announced roster for Halo Infinite, G2 continues to compete at the highest level in most major game titles. Celebrating variety and diversity in gaming and adding further strength and skill, they previously announced their all-female team G2 Gozen for Valorant.Just recently, G2 Esports successfully ventured into the entertainment sector and announced its first ever music release  Our Way  a power metal track featuring G2 founder and CEO, Carlos ocelote Rodríguez alongside Grammy-nominated and renowned musicians. Staying right on the edge of innovation, G2 Esports released its first ever collectibles as NFTs, too, providing fans with the opportunity to own truly special pieces of G2 legacy. G2 has become the largest western esports organisation to create its own PFP NFT project, launching a new NFT gaming community designed to deliver immediate and real value to gamers.Today, the top-level AGON PRO models are developed with the feedback and insights of the G2 Esports teams and talents. This partnership of combined expertise has allowed AOC to introduce the 24.5 esports model AGON PRO AG254FG, which offers a 360 Hz refresh rate at Full HD resolution with an IPS panel, and features Nvidia G-SYNC as well as Nvidia Reflex Latency Analyzer, so gamers can measure their exact system latency and make sure they compete at their best. In addition to that, AOC has developed the AGON PRO AG274QG, a 27 IPS panel with a 240 Hz refresh rate at QHD resolution, which offers Nvidia G-SYNC and HDR 600 support, combining a fast, competitive gaming experience with eye-catching visual fidelity. Featuring Screen Shields which eliminate reflections, these monitors are perfectly suited to be used on stage, in real tournaments with bright stage lights.Carlos 'ocelote Rodríguez, CEO of G2 Esports, comments: We are now in our 5th year of partnership with AGON by AOC. This is incredible considering how quickly everything in esports moves. AOC's monitor quality is unmatched and it is crucial for us to make sure that our players have the best hardware at their disposal to perform. 20G2 is our year and we are proud that AGON by AOC is sharing their journey with ours.With the great G2 Esports team on our side, our claim of wanting to bring esports monitors for extreme gamers to the market gets real legitimacy through the proven success of the G2 Esports teams whilst using our monitors. This sponsorship inspired and helped us to identify what their needs are, so we can come up with and provide the latest innovations and technologies to deliver gamers what they really need to become winners. adds Stefan Sommer, Global Head of Marketing & Business Management at AOC International Europe.Today, G2 Esports is a globally successful team with diverse rosters, watched worldwide. AGON by AOC is mighty proud of continuing to support G2 Esports, one of the worlds premiere esports clubs.