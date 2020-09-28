AIBs Respond to GeForce RTX 30-Series 'POSCAPs' Issue



The design spec for the RTX 3080. Credit: Igor's Lab

Recently there has been some discussion about the EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 series.



During our mass production QC testing we discovered a full 6 POSCAPs solution cannot pass the real world applications testing. It took almost a week of R&D effort to find the cause and reduce the POSCAPs to 4 and add 20 MLCC caps prior to shipping production boards, this is why the EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 FTW3 series was delayed at launch. There were no 6 POSCAP production EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 FTW3 boards shipped.



But, due to the time crunch, some of the reviewers were sent a pre-production version with 6 POSCAPs, we are working with those reviewers directly to replace their boards with production versions. EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 XC3 series with 5 POSCAPs + 10 MLCC solution is matched with the XC3 spec without issues.



Also note that we have updated the product pictures at EVGA.com to reflect the production components that shipped to gamers and enthusiasts since day 1 of product launch.

Once you receive the card you can compare for yourself, EVGA stands behind its products!



