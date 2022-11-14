Akasa Celebrates 25 Years and Launches Redesigned Logo and Website

Akasa have announced today a major corporate re-branding as part of a strategic move to reposition the company to meet the increasing digitalisation of technology products in mainstream computer markets. We want to create a clear identity to align with the continual digitalisation of the market, said David Tai, Chief Marketing Officer for Akasa. We think the future is fascinating. PC, embedded and IPC markets worldwide have evolved rapidly over the Covid and pre-Covid years. We have seen that boundaries between home, office and remote workspaces, plus enthusiast and mainstream-user are dissolving." He goes on to mention that there are more "opportunities for the Akasa brand of product designers, engineers, marketeers and manufacturers in the digitalised world of design-led products." Growth in Akasa's core and embedded markets remains strong, but Tai says that there is an increase in non-technical users requesting access to their technology, such as ingress protected fans and fanless case solutions.



Akasa works with some of the world's foremost distribution channels and many major e-commerce platforms where strong branding is an essential platform for retail success. Akasa claim the time is now to re-brand; they have launched a customer support programme aimed at making the Akasa brand more attractive to the end user. Incorporating an identity-led logo with the classic brand name, said Yitsen Chen, Managing Director of Akasa. Because we are selling more products to more people worldwide in a digital world, we need clear identity and brand clarity." The Akasa brand logo is now clearer, Chen states that "finding the products in the digital world will be much easier." Akasa has chosen an international design style for their packaging, which includes clearly explained product user-benefits. Several new identity product categories are due for release soon, each with a clear identity. Akasa is working closely with partners to promote the exciting new brand image through B2B and B2C social media advertising and marketing support.



The rebranding has also aligned with Akasa's 25th anniversary and includes the launch of the new website and branding. Working with some of the top UX designer agencies, the website offers a streamlined interface that is user-friendly and easy to understand.

Akasa is expanding its product portfolio to include gaming-oriented components. Some of the newer products include gaming desktop cases and mini-ITX cases for HTPC builds.Also, Akasa's CPU coolers are also getting gaming-oriented aesthetics with the integration of RGB lighting.