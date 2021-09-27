Akasa Launch New M.2 NVMe SSD to USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Aluminium Enclosure

Design:- USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 aluminium enclosure for M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD

External Interface:- USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Type-C

Internal Interface:- M.2 PCIe Gen 3 (compatible with M key and x2 B+M key SSD)

Compatibility:- PCIe Gen 3, Gen 2, Gen 1 x2/x4 NVMe SSD 2280, 2260, 2242, 2230 sized SSDs



Transfer Rate:

- 20Gbps (USB 3.2 Gen2x2)

- 10 Gb/s (USB 3.2 Gen 2)

- 5 Gb/s (USB 3.2 Gen 1 / USB 3.0)

- 480 Mb/s (USB 2.0)



I/O Protocol:- USB Attached SCSI Protocol (UASP) specification compliant

Dimensions:- 122 x 46 x 15mm



Operating System Support:

- Windows 7 / 8.X / 10

- Mac OS X 10.3 and higher

- Linux 2.6.24 or later



Product Code:- AK-ENU3M2-07

, a leading provider of SSD accessories has just released a new. This iteration of Akasas M.2 range of enclosures is packed full of the latest features such as USB 3.2 Generation 2x2 connectivity, UASP support and a brand-new tool-free design, and is built for the ultra-fast data transfer speeds of up to a massive 20 Gb/s. The enclosure is machined out of high quality aluminium, functioning as a heatsink to draw away excess heat from the drive. A thermal pad is included with the package to allow the best possible heat dissipation.Also included in the box is a high-quality, braided, USB-C to USB-C cable, which is durable enough to withstand the constant daily use this enclosure is designed for. The tool-free design includes two high-quality metal thumb screws, strong enough to effortlessly hold your M.2 drive, and provide a sleek appearance to the enclosure. A simple yet effective rubber tab holds the drive down, whilst the updated design means the aluminium heatsink can fully contact the thermal pad and work efficiently.The PCB is NMVe compatible and will work with all generations of USB. The best performance can be achieved by inserting the enclosure to a USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 port, where speeds of up to 20Gbps will make transferring data such as full 4K movies, Adobe Premier files, or triple-A games within a few minutes. Akasas newest enclosure is perfect for a range of professions and applications such as videographers, gamers on-the-go, or cost-effective fast-access back up storage.The M.2 NVMe SSD to USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Aluminium Enclosure (AK-ENU3M2-07) from Akasa is available in Europe and North America starting at £66.00/ 69.95 or regional equivalents. Prices may vary by reseller.