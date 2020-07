Akasa Maxwell PRO Fanless Mini-ITX Chassis Pictured

Model: Maxwell PROProduct Code: A-ITX48-M1BMotherboard Support: Mini-ITXProcessor Support: Up to 65W TDPFront I/O: 2x USB 2.0, 2x USB 3.0, Power ButtonDimension: 280 x 209 x 110 mm (WxLxH)There is no information with regards to pricing and availability as of this writing. The Maxwell PROís product page is currently under construction at akasa.com