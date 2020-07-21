Akasa Maxwell PRO Fanless Mini-ITX Chassis Pictured
The concept of a totally fanless PC isnt new today now that CPUs and GPUs are becoming more efficient and cooler compared to previous generations. The Akasa Maxwell PRO, like the MonsterLabos The First fanless chassis, uses four copper heat pipes to dissipate heat from the CPU to the aluminium chassis. The fins on the Akasa Maxwell PROs aluminium casing uses ambient air to keep the internal components cool.
The Akasa Maxwell PRO supports processors with a TDP rating of equal to or less than 65W. The chassis supports mini-ITX motherboards from both AMDs AM4 and Intels LGA 115X and LGA 1200 offerings. Support for discrete graphics cards will be very limited as adding more components will be very critical to the overall cooling efficiency of the system installed within the fanless chassis.
Akasa is said to offer two power supply options for the fanless chassis - a 150W internal compact DC-DC adapter (AK-PE150-05) or an external power supply solution (AK-PD150-02K). The Akasa Maxwell PRO fanless chassis is designed for silent PC builds for gaming, HTPCs, and audiophile environments.
Quick Specs:
Model: Maxwell PRO
Product Code: A-ITX48-M1B
Motherboard Support: Mini-ITX
Processor Support: Up to 65W TDP
Front I/O: 2x USB 2.0, 2x USB 3.0, Power Button
Dimension: 280 x 209 x 110 mm (WxLxH)
There is no information with regards to pricing and availability as of this writing. The Maxwell PROs product page is currently under construction at akasa.com
