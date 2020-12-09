Akasa Maxwell Pro Supports Up To 10th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU

Akasa announces the newest Maxwell Pro premium fanless mini-ITX chassis featuring support for up to a 10th generation Intel Core i9-10900 processor. The Akasa Maxwell Pro was first seen in July 2020, a totally silent, sub-7L fanless mini-ITX chassis with processor support of up to 65W TDP. The Core i9-10900 comes with ten cores and twenty threads; and a maximum turbo frequency of 5.20GHz. The Akasa Maxwell Pro was able to support the 10th generation Intel Core i9 processor, being able to adequately maintain temperatures around 80°C.
In CINEBENCH R20, a multi-core stress test program, the Akasa Maxwell Pro setup achieved an exceptional multi-threaded score of 4010, with an average core frequency of 3.1GHz. Temperatures averaged at a cool and reasonable 78°C and never went over 91°C. The Maxwell Pros support for the Core i9-10900 is ideal for making a perfectly silent small-form-factor desktop PC for content creation with impressive computing power for intensive tasks like video editing and rendering.
Test SpecificationsProcessor: Intel Core i9-10900 Processor, 2.80GHz base frequency, power limits set to 65W
Motherboard: ASUS ROG STRIX B460-I Motherboard
Memory: Corsair Vengeance LPX 16GB (2 x 8GB) DDR4 DRAM 3200MHz C16 RAM
Storage: Samsung Evo Plus 970 NVME M.2 SSD
Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 630
CPU Cooler: Akasa Maxwell Pro A-ITX48-M1B
Power Supplies: AK-PD150-02K 150W AC-to-DC Power Adapter / AK-PE150-05 150W DC-to-DC Power Adapter
Pricing and Availability
The Akasa Maxwell Pro fanless mini-ITX chassis starts at £129.99 in the UK, 149.90 in Europe, and $206.50 in the USA. Learn more about the Maxwell Pro mini-ITX chassis at akasa.com