Akasa Maxwell Pro Supports Up To 10th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU

Test Specifications

In CINEBENCH R20, a multi-core stress test program, the Akasa Maxwell Pro setup achieved an exceptional multi-threaded score of 4010, with an average core frequency of 3.1GHz. Temperatures averaged at a cool and reasonable 78C and never went over 91C. The Maxwell Pros support for the Core i9-10900 is ideal for making a perfectly silent small-form-factor desktop PC for content creation with impressive computing power for intensive tasks like video editing and rendering.Processor: Intel Core i9-10900 Processor, 2.80GHz base frequency, power limits set to 65WMotherboard: ASUS ROG STRIX B460-I MotherboardMemory: Corsair Vengeance LPX 16GB (2 x 8GB) DDR4 DRAM 3200MHz C16 RAMStorage: Samsung Evo Plus 970 NVME M.2 SSDGraphics: Intel UHD Graphics 630CPU Cooler: Akasa Maxwell Pro A-ITX48-M1BPower Supplies: AK-PD150-02K 150W AC-to-DC Power Adapter / AK-PE150-05 150W DC-to-DC Power AdapterThe Akasa Maxwell Pro fanless mini-ITX chassis starts at 129.99 in the UK, 149.90 in Europe, and $206.50 in the USA. Learn more about the Maxwell Pro mini-ITX chassis at akasa.com