Akasa Releases Two USB 3.2 Gen2 M.2 SSD Enclosures

Akasa Vegas SSD Mate

The Akasa Vegas SSD Mate (AK-ENU3M2-06) features an RGB fan embedded in the aluminium structure of the enclosure and helps with heat dissipation. The small but mighty fan is also quieter than expected, able to work away without causing much of a disturbance. The Akasa Vegas SSD Mate enclosure perfectly complements RGB-lit gaming PCs. If you require a more modest enclosure, AK-ENU3M2-05 provides a slim, sleek alternative, more focussed towards a low-profile appearance that will still provide excellent heat-dissipating properties.Akasa Portable M.2 Aluminium Enclosure ( AK-ENU3M2- 05 ): 43.95/ 46.95Akasa Vegas SSD Mate Enclosure ( AK-ENU3M2-06 ): 53.95/ 58.95