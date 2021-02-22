Akasa Turing A50 Fanless Chassis for Ryzen 4000 Series APUs Launched

Akasa has extended their Turing fanless chassis design series by releasing the new Turing A50. The Akasa Turing A50 has been designed specifically to support the mainboards found inside the ASUS Mini PC PN50 series powered by AMD Ryzen 4000 APUs. The Turing A50 is a product at the forefront of fanless technology and combines innovative style with solid functionality in order to create a contemporary Ryzen fanless system.
The Passive Cooler Case
The Asus Mini PC PN50 series features the AMD Ryzen 3, 5, and 7 APUs. Whichever you choose, the Turing A50 will be able to keep the APU cool under all working conditions to optimise performance in complete silence. The case utilises fanless technology, where the solid aluminium core that showcases hi-performance AK-TC5026 thermal compound and gap fillers, efficiently transfers heat from the APU. With the chassis itself working as a heatsink, the excess heat from the APU is then transferred to the external fins via the aluminium core and into the surroundings, keeping the APU cool without the need for a cooling fan. Built with deep cooling fins to maximise the surface area and an aluminium casing, the system functions optimally whilst also existing as a completely silent component.
Contemporary Design
The Akasa Turing A50 is inspired by Art Deco with its beautiful side panels influenced by traditional Chinese panels. The panels are made of black anodized aluminium with symmetrical extruding fins and a diamond effect making it look stylish - perfect for contemporary minimalist setups.
Compact SizeThe Akasa Turing A50 chassis maintains this compact manner and measures just 95 x 113.5 x 247.9 mm. This means the case can easily complement a home audio or cinema system on a shelf or desk. It can also be comfortably tucked into a drawer or mounted behind a screen, making it ideal for any environment.
Maximised ConnectivityWith all the ports and power of the ASUS Mini PC PN50 series, there is no limit as to what your computer can do. The Turing A50 gives full I/O access to the Mini PC, which includes USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, two USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A ports, HDMI 2.0, and RJ45 LAN.
Pricing and Availability
The Akasa Turing A50 fanless chassis starts at £125.00 MSRP, available to order throughout the United States, United Kingdom, and Europe by the end of February 2021. Learn more about the Turing A50 fanless chassis at Akasa.