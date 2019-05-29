All-New Razer Blade 15 Studio Edition Packs 8-Core 10th Gen Intel CPU and Quadro RTX 5000 GPU

Razer introduces the all-new Razer Blade 15 Studio Edition designed for professional creators, equipped with the latest 10th generation Intel Core i7-10875H octa-core processor capable of up to 5.1GHz boost clocks using Intel Thermal Velocity Boost Technology. Designed as a mobile workstation laptop, the Razer Blade 15 Studio Edition is available with up to a NVIDIA Quadro RTX 5000 GPU with 16GB of GDDR6 video memory for creators and professionals that works on dense 3D models, complex VFX designs, and other heavy content creation applications.
The all-new Razer Blade 15 Studio Edition also sports a custom-calibrated 4K OLED touch display with 100% DCI-P3 of colour space and swift 1ms response time. The Blade 15 Studio Edition packs a generous 32GB of DDR4 memory thats upgradeable to 64GB for mobile creativity without limits. The Razer Blade 15 Studio Edition only comes in a Mercury White colour with tone-on-tone Razer logo and black USB ports.
Hasraf HaZ Dulull, Director and Producer of Battlesuit, on Razer Blade 15 Studio Edition
If I was to ask myself a few years ago, if I could pull off a high concept CG animated project like Battlesuit on a laptop remotely I would probably think I was insane. Today, tools like Unreal Engine powered by NVIDIA GPU rendering on a Blade laptop are empowering filmmakers like myself to push the boundaries of sci-fi storytelling without restrictions, thus enabling me to realize my vision regardless of how wild my imagination is.
Specifications
Model: Razer Blade 15 Studio Edition
OS: Windows 10 Pro
Processor: 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10875H 8-Core (2.3GHz / 5.1GHz)
Graphics: NVIDIA Quadro RTX 5000 Studio Edition (16GB GDDR6 VRAM)
Display: 15.6" OLED 4K Touch 60Hz, 100% DCI-P3, HDR400, factory calibrated
Storage: 1TB SSD (M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 x4)
Memory: 32GB Dual-Channel (16GB x 2) DDR4-2933MHz
Battery: 80Wh
Keyboard: Per-key RGB powered by Razer Chroma
LAN: Not available
USB & Thunderbolt 3: USB 3.2 Gen 2 (USB-A) x3, USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C)
Wireless: Wi-Fi 6 (Intel AX201) + Bluetooth 5.1
Webcam: Windows Hello built-in IR HD webcam (1MP / 720P)
Finish: Mercury White with tone-on-tone logo and black USB ports
Dimensions: 17.8mm x 235mm x 355mm
Weight: 4.85 lbs / 2.2 kg
Pricing and Availability
The all-new Razer Blade 15 Studio Edition will start at $4299.99 USD / 4599.99 MSRP and is available now at Razer.com and through select retailers in the United States and Canada. Coming soon to other regions.