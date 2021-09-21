Alpenfohn Return With Dolomit Series Coolers

Cooling specialists Alpenfohn are back, and they've brought a range of CPU coolers to meet the needs of DIY PC builders wanting to match performance with aesthetics in a new desktop system. The new Dolomit series - named presumably for the Dolomites in northern Italy - is comprised of three tower style designs that satisfy modest through to high cooling requirements, while also incorporating black anodised metal and the latest Wing Boost 3 fans. They start from £34.99 for the base model Alpenfohn Dolomit, and all three are available to preorder today from OverclockersUK.
The Alpenfohn Dolomit is by some margin the most compact of the three designs, measuring just 95x85x125mm. It's equipped with a black 92mm Wing Boost 3 fan yet incorporates four 6mm heatpipes for relatively outsized cooling performance up to 160W TDP. The exposed surfaces are anodised matte black throughout, and it's ideal for systems with limited internal space that still need a classy-looking cooler.
The Dolomit Advanced is slightly thinner but has a substantially larger cross-section measuring 120x73x154mm, and unsurprisingly it's been paired with a 120mm Wing Boost 3 PWM fan. A touch of ARGB lighting has been added into this fan design as a ring around the intake, but otherwise the exterior is the same matte black as the base model. CPU cooling requirements with a TDP up to 180W are supported by this design.
Finally, the Dolomit Premium takes the cooling potential of the series one step further by incorporating six 6mm heatpipes into a fractionally larger 126x86x154mm frame, allowing it to handle TDP up to 210W. Nonetheless, it retains the 120mm Wing Boost 3 ARGB PWM fans and matte black exterior of the Advanced, maintaining the overall series aesthetic. It's priced at an MSRP of £53.99.
All members of the Dolomit series are bundled with Thermal Grizzly Hydronaut TIM, offering excellent conductivity in a paste that doesnt harden, is silicone free, and is not electrically conductive. They also support the full range of current mainstream desktop sockets - i.e. Intel LGA1200 & 155X sockets as well as AMD AM4 - and have clearance for tall profile RAM DIMMs.
Fans are retained with clips that will make changing them as required straightforward, but the noise-cancelling features and high static pressure of the Wing Boost 3 design will hopefully mean that doing so is far from necessary. The ARGB 'halo' lighting around the fan is compatible with MSI RGB Mystic Light Sync, Gigabyte RGB Fusion, ASUS Aura Sync, and ASRock Polychrome Sync.
Specifications
You can find more information on the Dolomit series at Alpenfohn.de/en or the OverclockersUK product page.