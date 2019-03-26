Alphacool Adds Eisbaer 200 To Line-up

Alphacool announces the availability of the Alphacool Eisbaer 200 CPU all-in-one watercooler with a 200mm pure copper radiator. The Alphacool Eisbaer 200 sports a 200mm radiator, a rarely used radiator form-factor with all-in-one liquid coolers. Initially, the Alphacool Eisbaer is offered in 120mm fan form-factor with the Eisbaer 120, Eisbaer 240, and Eisbaer 360 along with models for 140mm fan form-factor with the Eisbaer 140, Eisbaer 280, and Eisbaer 420.
Like the other Alphacool Eisbaer cooler, the Eisbaer 200 is also expandable, supporting other Eisbaer-ready components such as the Eiswolf GPX-Pro graphics card cooler, among others. The Eisbaer 200 sports an Alphacool DC-LT 2600 Ultra-low noise Ceramic pump, an Eisbaer-Ready quick-disconnector, PVC hoses with anti-kink springs, and high-performance NexXxos full copper radiator.
Alphacool Eisbaer 200 Features200 x 240 x 48mm full copper radiator
Full copper cooling plate
Alphacool DC-LT 2600 Ultra-low noise Ceramic pump
Fill port on the reservoir
Eisbaer-Ready quick-disconnector
PVC hoses with anti-kink springs
Pricing and Availability
The Alphacool Eisbaer 200 CPU Black is now available at Alphacool.com and Aquatuning UK for £117.80 incl. VAT.