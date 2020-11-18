Alphacool Announces Socket LGA1700 and LGA4189 Support

Alphacool announces support for the Intel LGA1700 socket and Intel Socket P+ (LGA4189) with the current Alphacool liquid cooler line-up. For owners of the Alphacool XPX Pro coolers and the Alphacool Eisbaer Pro AIO coolers, simply contact Alphacool for a free LGA4189 bracket by sending an email to [email protected] Alphacool also announces support with Intel Socket LGA1700 for all Eisblock XPX coolers and Eisbaer AIOs.
Intel LGA1700 SupportOwners of the Alphacool Eisblock XPX cooler and looking to upgrade to the new Intel Socket 1700 will not need an additional upgrade kit to support the upcoming Intel processors. All Eisblock XPX coolers are already compatible with the new socket LGA1700 with the included mounting material. A corresponding new manual for all cooler models under the Alphacool Eisblock XPX series will be available online when the socket is released.
All Alphacool Eisbaer CPU AIO water coolers are also compatible with Socket 1700 with the enclosed mounting kit. See Alphacools LGA1700 and LGA4189 compatibility lists below.