Alphacool Announces Socket LGA1700 and LGA4189 Support

Intel LGA1700 Support

Owners of the Alphacool Eisblock XPX cooler and looking to upgrade to the new Intel Socket 1700 will not need an additional upgrade kit to support the upcoming Intel processors. All Eisblock XPX coolers are already compatible with the new socket LGA1700 with the included mounting material. A corresponding new manual for all cooler models under the Alphacool Eisblock XPX series will be available online when the socket is released.All Alphacool Eisbaer CPU AIO water coolers are also compatible with Socket 1700 with the enclosed mounting kit. See Alphacools LGA1700 and LGA4189 compatibility lists below.