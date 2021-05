Alphacool Core 2-Component Thermal Glue Released

Properties

The Alphacool 2-component thermal adhesive is electrically non-conductive. The high metallic content of aluminium nitride (70 - 73%) guarantees optimal thermal conductivity (0.9 W / mK). The thermal adhesive creates a stable adhesive bond. Due to the material composition, mechanical stresses between the components to be bonded can also be compensated for. The surface hardening is achieved after 2 hours (at an ambient temperature of 25C). Complete curing takes place within 5 to 7 days (at an ambient temperature of 25C).Mixing ratio (adhesive: activator): 4:1Thermal conductivity: 0.9 W /mKSurface hardening (at 25C): 2 hoursComplete hardening (at 25C): 5-7 daysBoiling point:> 200CFlash point:> 88CSpecific weight (yellow component): 0.97 g/cm3Specific weight (black component): 2.08 g/cm3The Alphacool Core 2-component thermal adhesive is available at Alphacool in 5-gram tubes for 6.19.