Alphacool CORE GPU Cooler Waterblocks for Various RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 Models Launched

Alphacool launches the Alphacool Core Series GPU Cooler waterblocks for various GeForce RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 graphics cards from ZOTAC, PALIT, Gainward, GIGABYTE, MSI, ASUS, INNO3D, Manli, and PNY. The Alphacool CORE Series GPU waterblocks have some differences from the Alphacool Eisblock Series GPU waterblocks for the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40-Series graphics cards.
The Alphacool Core Series GPU waterblocks are more expensive compared to its Alphacool Eisblock Series GPU waterblock counterpart. The Alphacool Core Series uses a larger single-piece chrome-plated copper plate, extending to the inlet and outlet ports.
Press Release
Expanded Core Cooler Compatibility for RTX 4080/4090 GPUs! Alphacool delivers the usual high quality, amazing performance as well as functional design for Nvidia Geforce RTX 4080/4090 graphics cards in custom designs with the new coolers.
The eye-catcher of the copper cooler is the unit of the connector terminal and cooler, which is milled from one piece of copper. The very good workmanship paired with the hard and resistant chrome plating of the entire copper cooler meets the highest quality standards. A key design element of the new Alphacool Core series are the brass G1/4" threads, which are left in chrome and are integrated on both sides. They stand out visually from the terminal.
The aluminum backplate, which is adapted to the design, forms an ensemble together with the terminal and appeals with its clear and homogeneous appearance on the back of the cooler. The individually controllable lighting consists of digitally addressable RGB LEDs and enables an even and dazzlingly colored illumination of the entire cooler.
In cooperation with board partners, the jetplate was completely redesigned based on many simulations and practical tests. The fin thickness and their spacing were reduced, thus increasing the cooling surface and optimizing the water flow to the core components with the highest heat dissipation.
The new Alphacool Core water coolers for Geforce RTX 4080 and Geforce RTX 4090 in custom designs are now available for pre-order in the Alphacool Online Shop for 199.98 (all models).
Key Features:
- Optimized fin structure enables very good water flow rate
- Enlarged cooling surface
- Modified jet plate ensures optimal distribution of water on the cooling fins
- Visually calm & simple design with digital aRGB illumination
- Chrome-plated copper cooler
Alphacool Core Geforce RTX 4090 AMP Compatibility:
- Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 4090 AMP Extreme AIRO
- Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 4090 Trinity OC
- Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 4090 Trinity
- Manli GeForce RTX 4090 Gallardo
Alphacool Core Geforce RTX 4090 Gamerock + Phantom Compatibility:
- Palit GeForce RTX 4090 GameRock
- Palit GeForce RTX 4090 GameRock OC
- Gainward GeForce RTX 4090 Phantom
- Gainward GeForce RTX 4090 Phantom GS
Alphacool Core Geforce RTX 4090 Master Compatibility:
- GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 4090 Gaming OC 24G
- GIGABYTE AORUS GeForce RTX 4090 Master 24G
Alphacool Core Geforce RTX 4090 Strix + TUF Compatibility:
- ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4090 OC
- ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4090
- ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4090 OC
- ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4090
Alphacool Core Geforce RTX 4090 Suprim Compatibility:
- MSI GeForce RTX 4090 Suprim X 24G
- MSI GeForce RTX 4090 Suprim Liquid X 24G
- MSI GeForce RTX 4090 Gaming Trio 24G
- MSI GeForce RTX 4090 Gaming X Trio 24G
Alphacool Core Geforce RTX 4080 Reference Compatibility:
- Nvidia Geforce RTX 4080 Reference Design
- INNO3D GeForce RTX 4080 X3 OC
- INNO3D GeForce RTX 4080 X3
- INNO3D GeForce RTX 4080 iCHILL X3
- PNY GeForce RTX 4080 16GB XLR8 Gaming Verto Epic-X RGB Overclocked Triple Fan
- PNY GeForce RTX 4080 16GB XLR8 Gaming Verto Epic-X RGB Triple Fan
- PNY GeForce RTX 4080 16GB Verto Triple Fan
Alphacool Core Geforce RTX 4080 Strix + TUF Compatibility:
- ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4080 OC
- ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4080
- ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4080
- ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4080 OC
Alphacool Core Geforce RTX 4080 Suprim Compatibility:
- MSI GeForce RTX 4080 Gaming X Trio 16GB
- MSI GeForce RTX 4080 16GB Suprim X