Alphacool CORE GPU Cooler Waterblocks for Various RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 Models Launched

Expanded Core Cooler Compatibility for RTX 4080/4090 GPUs! Alphacool delivers the usual high quality, amazing performance as well as functional design for Nvidia Geforce RTX 4080/4090 graphics cards in custom designs with the new coolers.The eye-catcher of the copper cooler is the unit of the connector terminal and cooler, which is milled from one piece of copper. The very good workmanship paired with the hard and resistant chrome plating of the entire copper cooler meets the highest quality standards. A key design element of the new Alphacool Core series are the brass G1/4" threads, which are left in chrome and are integrated on both sides. They stand out visually from the terminal.The aluminum backplate, which is adapted to the design, forms an ensemble together with the terminal and appeals with its clear and homogeneous appearance on the back of the cooler. The individually controllable lighting consists of digitally addressable RGB LEDs and enables an even and dazzlingly colored illumination of the entire cooler.In cooperation with board partners, the jetplate was completely redesigned based on many simulations and practical tests. The fin thickness and their spacing were reduced, thus increasing the cooling surface and optimizing the water flow to the core components with the highest heat dissipation.The new Alphacool Core water coolers for Geforce RTX 4080 and Geforce RTX 4090 in custom designs are now available for pre-order in thefor 199.98 (all models).