Alphacool Eisbaer Aurora All-in-one Liquid CPU Coolers Now Available

The Alphacool Eisbaer Aurora CPU All-In-One water cooling is the successor of the popular Eisbaer series. The Alphacool Eisbaer Aurora liquid coolers come with new innovations and technologies including the new DC-LT pump thats 10% stronger and quieter than the pumps on the older Eisbaer coolers. The Eisbaer Aurora now comes with new and extensive lighting with addressable RGB LEDs on the block and fans. The Alphacool Eisbaer Aurora Series also use new TPV enterprise solution tubes and new enterprise solution fittings. The Alphacool Eisbaer Aurora is available in four different models based on radiator size – the Eisbaer Aurora 240 and Eisbaer Aurora 360 that uses the 120mm fan size and the Eisbaer Aurora 280 and Eisbaer Aurora 420 that uses the 140mm fan size.
Improved Cooling EngineThe Alphacool Eisbaer Aurora Series is equipped with an expanded copper base to cover the larger die area of AMD and Intel processors. The cooler also comes with DC-LT pump thats 10% more powerful and quieter than previous Eisbaers pump. The liquid cooler also features an expansion tank larger than most AIOs offering a longer lifespan. Its easy-to-access fill port enables quick refills.
ExpandabilityThe Alphacool Eisbaer Aurora Series is fully compatible with all Eisbaer-ready products including pre-filled radiators, Eiswolf AIO coolers for graphics cards, Alphacool HF quick-release fasteners, and more.
Copper RadiatorThe Alphacool Eisbaer Aurora AIO coolers use copper radiators that offer superior heat dissipation compared to aluminium radiators. It uses the optimal fin density of 15FPI that works efficiently with low airflow.
Addressable RGB LightingThe entire Eisbaer Aurora cooler is equipped with addressable RGB LEDs on the pump housing and the bundled Alphacool Aurora LUX Pro fans. The addressable RGB lighting is supported by sync technologies of most motherboard manufacturers using the 5V ARGB connector.
Quick Specs
Pump housing
Dimensions: 66 x 66 x 69 mm (L x W x H)
Compensation tank material: Transparent nylon
Connections: 2x G1/4"
Digital RGB connection: 3-pin JST + 3-pin 5V
Pump
Speed: 2800 rpm
Voltage: 7 - 13.5V DC
Power consumption: 4W
Max. Flow: 75 L / h
Max. Head: 0.95 m
Alphacool Aurora LUX Pro Fan 120mm
Speed: 800 - 2000 rpm
Static pressure: 2.0 mm H2O
Air flow: 104.49 m³/h
Bearing: hydraulic
Fan connector: 4-pin PWM
Digital RGB connection: 3-pin JST + 3-pin 5V
Alphacool Aurora LUX Pro Fan 140mm
Speed: 600 - 1500 rpm
Static pressure: 0.41 1.6 mm H2O
Air flow: 27 - 71 m³/h
Bearing: hydraulic
Fan connector: 4-pin PWM
Digital RGB connection: 3-pin JST + 3-pin 5V
Compatibility
Intel 775/1056/1155/1150/1151/2011 / 2011-3 / 2066
AMD AM2 / AM2 + / AM3 / AM3 + / FM1 / FM2 / FM2 + / AM4
Pricing and Availability
The Alphacool Eisbaer Aurora Series is now available at Alphacool.com and Aquatuning.uk, see pricing below:
Alphacool Eisbaer Aurora 240 CPU - digital RGB: 124.95 / £113.40
Alphacool Eisbaer Aurora 360 CPU - digital RGB: 144.95 / £131.56
Alphacool Eisbaer Aurora 280 CPU - digital RGB: 129.95 / £117.94
Alphacool Eisbaer Aurora 420 CPU - digital RGB: 159.95 / £145.16