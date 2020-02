Alphacool Eisbaer Aurora All-in-one Liquid CPU Coolers Now Available

Improved Cooling Engine

Expandability

Copper Radiator

Addressable RGB Lighting

Quick Specs

Pump housing

Dimensions: 66 x 66 x 69 mm (L x W x H)

Compensation tank material: Transparent nylon

Connections: 2x G1/4"

Digital RGB connection: 3-pin JST + 3-pin 5V



Pump

Speed: 2800 rpm

Voltage: 7 - 13.5V DC

Power consumption: 4W

Max. Flow: 75 L / h

Max. Head: 0.95 m



Alphacool Aurora LUX Pro Fan 120mm

Speed: 800 - 2000 rpm

Static pressure: 2.0 mm H2O

Air flow: 104.49 m³/h

Bearing: hydraulic

Fan connector: 4-pin PWM

Digital RGB connection: 3-pin JST + 3-pin 5V



Alphacool Aurora LUX Pro Fan 140mm

Speed: 600 - 1500 rpm

Static pressure: 0.41 1.6 mm H2O

Air flow: 27 - 71 m³/h

Bearing: hydraulic

Fan connector: 4-pin PWM

Digital RGB connection: 3-pin JST + 3-pin 5V



Compatibility

Intel 775/1056/1155/1150/1151/2011 / 2011-3 / 2066

AMD AM2 / AM2 + / AM3 / AM3 + / FM1 / FM2 / FM2 + / AM4

The Alphacool Eisbaer Aurora Series is equipped with an expanded copper base to cover the larger die area of AMD and Intel processors. The cooler also comes with DC-LT pump that’s 10% more powerful and quieter than previous Eisbaer’s pump. The liquid cooler also features an expansion tank larger than most AIOs offering a longer lifespan. Its easy-to-access fill port enables quick refills.The Alphacool Eisbaer Aurora Series is fully compatible with all Eisbaer-ready products including pre-filled radiators, Eiswolf AIO coolers for graphics cards, Alphacool HF quick-release fasteners, and more.The Alphacool Eisbaer Aurora AIO coolers use copper radiators that offer superior heat dissipation compared to aluminium radiators. It uses the optimal fin density of 15FPI that works efficiently with low airflow.The entire Eisbaer Aurora cooler is equipped with addressable RGB LEDs on the pump housing and the bundled Alphacool Aurora LUX Pro fans. The addressable RGB lighting is supported by sync technologies of most motherboard manufacturers using the 5V ARGB connector.The Alphacool Eisbaer Aurora Series is now available at Alphacool.com and Aquatuning.uk , see pricing below:Alphacool Eisbaer Aurora 240 CPU - digital RGB: € 124.95 / £113.40Alphacool Eisbaer Aurora 360 CPU - digital RGB: € 144.95 / £131.56Alphacool Eisbaer Aurora 280 CPU - digital RGB: € 129.95 / £117.94Alphacool Eisbaer Aurora 420 CPU - digital RGB: € 159.95 / £145.16